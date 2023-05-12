Why did the ‘Happy Days’ actor move from California to Florida?





Sorry, west coast. Actor Scott Baio moved from California to Florida and he’s apparently living his best life on the East Coast now. The actor best known for ‘Happy Days’ and ‘Charles in Charge’ reportedly left the Golden State for the Sunshine State in April due to California’s homelessness issue. His wife, Renee Baio, purchased a home in Bradenton, according to Manatee County property records. In a Thursday phone interview with the Herald-Tribune, she said the couple were living in a condo until their nearby home was completed. “Living our best life in Florida.”Actor Scott Baio and his wife Renee Baio have a home in Bradenton “Good luck Florida.”Scott Baio divides the internet with his departure from California Here are some things to know about Baio. Who is Scott Baio? Scott Baio is best known for playing Chachi Arcola on “Happy Days” alongside Ron Howard as Richie Cunningham and Henry Winkler as The Fonz from 1977 to 1984. He also had a catchphrase: “Wah wah wah .” The story of her character with love Joanie, played by actress Erin Moran, inspired the spin-off “Joanie Loves Chachi”, which briefly aired from 1982 to 1983. After “Happy Days”, Baio starred in “Charles in Charge”. Her character was a student-slash-nanny of three children. This show, which starred Willie Aames (“Eight is Enough”) and Ellen Travolta (John’s sister), aired from 1984 to 1990. Other TV credits include “Diagnosis: Murder” with Dick Van Dyke from 1993-1995 and the Nickelodeon series “See Dad Run” from 2012-15. Is Scott Baio friends with Donald Trump? On July 18, 2016, Baio said that Donald Trump had asked him to speak at the Republican National Convention ahead of the 2016 presidential election. In his 2016 speech, Baio said, “My friends, our country is currently in a a very bad pass. You can feel it. You can see it everywhere. There is no stability. be attacked every day. We can’t go down that road anymore. We have to stop. We need Donald Trump to solve this problem. Is Donald Trump a messiah? No. He’s just a man. A man who wants to give back to his country, America.” Where does Scott Baio live? On April 20, the 62-year-old retired actor tweeted a photo of him and his wife, Renee Baio, at the beach with the caption “Living our best life in Florida.” May 3, he tweeted about Why he left california for Florida, and went viral. A longtime California resident, the ‘Happy Days’ and ‘Charles in Charge’ star announced on Twitter last week that he was leaving California, due to what he described as the state homelessness,” USA TODAY reported on May 10. After 45 years, I’m making my way to finally exit the California scene, Baio wrote on May 3 on Twitter, citing statistics from a 2022 report by the Los Angeles Homeless Services Authority. The most recent survey found around 69,000 people were homeless in LA County and 41,000 in the city in 2022. On May 3, Baio also tweeted that he has two homes in Florida and wrote “love them both!” THE Herald Tribune could only confirm the purchase of the house in Manatee County. In an interview on Thursday, May 11, Renee Baio said by phone from their home in Los Angeles, “I chose Manatee County for a variety of reasons. The county and I support family businesses and want them to thrive.” Sangalang is a Senior Digital Producer for USA TODAY Network-Florida. Follow her onTwitteror Instagram at@byjensangalang. Support local journalism.Consider subscribing to a Florida newspaper.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.heraldtribune.com/story/entertainment/2023/05/11/scott-baio-florida-california-twitter-happy-days-charlges-charge-trump/70208652007/ The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

