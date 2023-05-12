Actor Dolph Lundgren wonders if steroids are to blame for cancer diagnosis





Hollywood actor Dolph Lundgren has revealed he has been battling cancer for eight years and says the disease could have been brought on by his past use of steroids. The actor, best known for his portrayal of Ivan Drago in Rocky IV And Creed 2, spoke about his condition with interviewer Graham Bensinger on his show In depth with Graham Bensinger. In the interview, he explained how he was first diagnosed with lung cancer in 2015. After a period of remission, his cancer returned in 2020 and a doctor told Lundgren that he was left with only a few years to live. However, the star sought a second opinion and her current treatment has resulted in her tumors shrinking. Lundgren first revealed the news while paraphrasing a memorable line from Rocky IV. Speaking in 2020 and still wearing a hospital gown, he said: It was the day after my operation, they removed one tumor and then they removed two more that they found and three more small ones. Hope it gets cleaned up. If he dies, he dies. Sitting down for an interview with Bensinger, Lundgren went on to explain that he was unsure of the impact of his past steroid use on his current condition, revealing that he had been taking steroids intermittently for around 10 years. . I tried steroids in the 80s, 90s. I don’t know if it had anything to do with cancer, of course it struck me as it might have something to do with it, Lundgren said . I thought about it, you still think you made a mistake. I think there may be a link between testosterone therapy and cancer. I was on steroids when I was younger, on and off for maybe ten years. Depending on the kind of film I made.

