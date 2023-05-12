Connect with us

Entertainment

With the Latest Listings – Homes for Sale in Hollywood, FL

With the Latest Listings – Homes for Sale in Hollywood, FL

 


real estate agent.com

185 Houses

  • Broker by Seaside Real Estate Inc.

    2729 Coolidge St, Hollywood, FL 33020 with latest listings

    $619,700

    2729 Coolidge Street,

    HollywoodFlorida 33020

  • Broker by Keller Williams Elite Properties

    6320 Sherman St, Hollywood, FL 33024 with latest listings

    $375,000

    6320 Sherman Street,

    HollywoodFlorida 33024

  • Broker by EXP Realty, LLC

    7771 Hope St, Hollywood, FL 33024 with latest listings

    $514,900

    7771 Hope Street,

    HollywoodFlorida 33024

  • Broker by Yaffe International Realty

    Image for 2236 Taylor St Apt 7, Hollywood, FL 33020 with most recent listings could not be found

    $165,000

    2236 Taylor St Apt 7,

    HollywoodFlorida 33020

  • Broker by Seaside Real Estate Inc.

    Image for 1511 Arthur St, Hollywood, FL 33020 with most recent listings could not be found

    $995,000

    1511 Arthur Street,

    HollywoodFlorida 33020

  • Broker by Balistreri Real Estate

    Image for 2326 Dewey St, Hollywood, FL 33020 with most recent listings could not be found

    $389,000

    2326 Dewey Street,

    HollywoodFlorida 33020

  • Broker by Keller Williams Real Estate Boca Raton

    Image for 1414-1416 N 59th Ter, Hollywood, FL 33021 with most recent listings could not be found

    $499,000

    1414-1416 N 59th Ter,

    HollywoodFlorida 33021

  • Broker by LoKation Real Estate

    Image for 347 Oregon St, Hollywood, FL 33019 with most recent listings not found

    $1,299,000

    347 Oregon St.,

    HollywoodFlorida 33019

  • Image for 4001 N 38th Ave, Hollywood, FL 33021 with most recent listings not found

    $1,200,000

    4001 N 38th Ave,

    HollywoodFlorida 33021

  • Broker by Prime International Associates Inc.

    Image for 2751 S Ocean Dr Apt 1402N, Hollywood, FL 33019 with most recent listings could not be found

    $639,000

    2751 S Ocean Dr Apt 1402N,

    HollywoodFlorida 33019

  • Broker by BHHS EWM Real Estate

    Image for 2301 S Ocean Dr Apt 1007, Hollywood, FL 33019 with most recent listings could not be found

    $689,000

    2301 S Ocean Dr Apt 1007,

    HollywoodFlorida 33019

  • Broker by Keller Williams Realty Partners SW

    Image for 6570 Harding St, Hollywood, FL 33024 with most recent listings could not be found

    $450,000

    6570 Harding Street,

    HollywoodFlorida 33024

  • Broker by The Keller Williams Legacy

    Image for 4001 Hillcrest Dr Unit 901-3, Hollywood, FL 33021 with most recent listings could not be found

    $369,999

    4001 Hillcrest Drive Unit 901-3,

    HollywoodFlorida 33021

  • Broker by CSRF Real Estate

    Image for 4972 30, Hollywood, FL 33312 with most recent listings not found

    New – 17 hours agoNew construction

    $549,900

    4972 30,

    HollywoodFlorida 33312

  • Broker by Seaside Real Estate Inc.

    Image for 2503 Thomas St, Hollywood, FL 33020 with most recent listings could not be found

    $550,000

    2503 Thomas Street,

    HollywoodFlorida 33020

  • Broker by Keller Williams Eagle Realty

    Image for 205 S 56th Ter, Hollywood, FL 33023 with most recent listings could not be found

    $724,900

    205 S 56th Ter,

    HollywoodFlorida 33023

  • Broker by Big International Realty, Inc.

    Image for 1600 S Ocean Dr Apt 7D, Hollywood, FL 33019 with most recent listings could not be found

    $339,000

    1600 S Ocean Dr Apt 7D,

    HollywoodFlorida 33019

  • Image for 1254 Polk St, Hollywood, FL 33019 with most recent listings could not be found

    $1,545,000

    1254 Polk Street,

    HollywoodFlorida 33019

  • Broker by D’angelo Realty Group Llc

    Image for 6051 N Ocean Dr Unit 1403N, Hollywood, FL 33019 with most recent listings could not be found

    $1,250,000

    6051 N Ocean Dr Unit 1403N,

    HollywoodFlorida 33019

  • Broker by Real estate sales force

    Image for 3243 Johnson St, Hollywood, FL 33021 with most recent listings could not be found

    $499,000

    3243 Johnson Street,

    HollywoodFlorida 33021

  • Broker by Coldwell Banker Realty

    Image for 1830 N 51st Ave, Hollywood, FL 33021 with most recent listings not found

    $570,000

    1830 N 51st Ave,

    HollywoodFlorida 33021

  • Image for 140 S Dixie Hwy Apt 604, Hollywood, FL 33020 with most recent listings could not be found

    $465,000

    140 S Dixie Highway Apt 604,

    HollywoodFlorida 33020

  • Broker by Keller Williams Capital Realty

    Image for 1111 Adams St, Hollywood, FL 33019 with most recent listings could not be found

    $800,000

    1111 Adams Street,

    HollywoodFlorida 33019

  • Broker by Keyes – Strong. Lauderdale

    Image for 4200 Large Leaf Ln, Hollywood, FL 33021 with most recent listings could not be found

    $1,070,000

    4200 Big Leaf Ln,

    HollywoodFlorida 33021

  • Broker by MV Realty PBC, LLC

    Image for 660 N 73rd Ter, Hollywood, FL 33024 with latest listings not found

    $426,000

    660 N 73rd Ter,

    HollywoodFlorida 33024

  • Broker by RE MAX 5 Star Realty

    Image for 440 S Park Rd Unit 4-201, Hollywood, FL 33021 with most recent listings could not be found

    $255,000

    440 S Park Road Unit 4-201,

    HollywoodFlorida 33021

  • Broker by Keller Williams Realty Sw

    Image for 4003 NW 88th Ter, Cooper City, FL 33024 with most recent listings could not be found
    4003 NW 88th Ter,

    cooper townFlorida 33024

  • Broker by RE MAX 5 Star Realty

    Image for 3411 NW 94th Ave, Cooper City, FL 33024 with most recent listings could not be found

    $1,797,000

    3411 NW 94th Avenue,

    cooper townFlorida 33024

  • Broker by Keyes – Hollywood Office

    Image for 4200 Hillcrest Dr Apt 512, Hollywood, FL 33021 with most recent listings could not be found

    $223,000

    4200 Hillcrest Dr Apt 512,

    HollywoodFlorida 33021

  • Broker by Fortune International Realty Aventura Inc.

    Image for 1130 Oysterwood St, Hollywood, FL 33019 with most recent listings not found

    $725,000

    1130 Oysterwood Street,

    HollywoodFlorida 33019

  • Broker by Keller Williams Realty Sw

    Image for 8731 NW 41st St, Cooper City, FL 33024 with most recent listings could not be found

    $1,695,000

    8731 NW 41st St,

    cooper townFlorida 33024

  • Broker by Seaside Real Estate Inc.

    Image for 140 S Dixie Hwy Apt 411, Hollywood, FL 33020 with most recent listings could not be found

    $350,000

    140 S Dixie Highway Apt 411,

    HollywoodFlorida 33020

  • Broker by Keyes – Hollywood Office

    Image for 901 Saint Andrews Rd Unit 10, Hollywood, FL 33021 with most recent listings could not be found

    $559,900

    901 St. Andrews Road Unit 10,

    HollywoodFlorida 33021

  • Broker by ATLANTIC PROPERTIES INTERNATIONAL

    Image for 1301 Hollywood Blvd, Hollywood, FL 33019 with most recent listings could not be found

    $845,000

    1301 Hollywood Blvd.,

    HollywoodFlorida 33019

  • Broker by United Real Estate Group Inc.

    Image for 6660 Custer St, Hollywood, FL 33024 with most recent listings not found

    $550,000

    6660 Custer Street,

    HollywoodFlorida 33024

  • Broker by Seaside Real Estate Inc.

    Image for 1545 Madison St, Hollywood, FL 33020 with most recent listings could not be found

    $629,000

    1545 Madison Street,

    HollywoodFlorida 33020

  • Broker by Dezer Platinum Realty LLC

    Image for 4200 Hillcrest Dr Apt 915, Hollywood, FL 33021 with most recent listings could not be found

    $295,000

    4200 Hillcrest Dr Apt 915,

    HollywoodFlorida 33021

  • Broker by London Foster Realty

    Image for 6741 Franklin St, Hollywood, FL 33024 with most recent listings could not be found

    $299,000

    6741 Franklin Street,

    HollywoodFlorida 33024

  • Broker by ONE Sotheby’s International Realty

    Image for 1600 S Ocean Dr Apt 4E, Hollywood, FL 33019 with most recent listings could not be found

    $540,000

    1600 S Ocean Dr Apt 4E,

    HollywoodFlorida 33019

  • Broker by Jonathan Solomon, LLC.

    Image for 4925 SW 35th Ter, Hollywood, FL 33312 with most recent listings could not be found

    $899,000

    4925 SW 35th Ter,

    HollywoodFlorida 33312

  • Broker by LoKation Real Estate

    Image for 1511 Coolidge St, Hollywood, FL 33020 with latest listings not found

    $799,000

    1511 Coolidge Street,

    HollywoodFlorida 33020

card feeder

Sources

1/ https://Google.com/

2/ https://www.realtor.com/realestateandhomes-search/Hollywood_FL/show-newest-listings/sby-6

The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos

ExBUlletin

to request, modification Contact us at Here or [email protected]

Related Topics: