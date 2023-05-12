Performances and events to grab for week 8





If you’re looking for weekend plans, here are some shows and events on and off campus you won’t want to miss. Dale Duro around the world Ryan Family Auditorium Friday 8 p.m., Saturday 9 p.m. Tickets: $5 for students, $10 general admission Dale Duro Latin Dance Company will feature performance styles from across Latin America including reggaeton, bachata, merengue, cumbia, champeta, dancehall, salsa and more at their spring. Guest performances will include the dance troupe Afrothunda on Fridays and Ballet Folklórico NU on Saturdays. Little Shop of Horrors Harris Room Friday 10 p.m., Saturday 2 p.m. and 10 p.m. Admission fee Little Shop of Horrors is Northwestern’s 2023 freshman musical. The play, produced, created and performed entirely by freshmen, follows the story of a florist who cultivates a plant that feeds on human flesh and blood. Project NOW 2023 Shanley Pavilion Friday 7 p.m. and 10 p.m., Saturday 2 p.m. and 7 p.m. Tickets: Free but must be reserved Project NU 2023 is a documentary-style piece written by second-year communications student Grace Valaskovic, communications junior Pari Pradhan, and communications senior Nathan LoPinto. The piece centers on the experiences queer women have on dating apps. last song on earth 1110 Garnett Pl. Friday, Saturday and Sunday 8 p.m. Admission fee The Last Song on Earth is a one-day musical comedy about two broken souls who haven’t seen anyone else in five years. Participants are encouraged to bring their own chair or towel to the production, which takes place outdoors. Blankets and picnic chairs will be provided but supply is limited. E-mail: [email protected] Twitter: @ellajeffriess Related stories: — The Weekend Ahead: Week 7 Can’t-Miss Performances and Events — The Weekend Ahead: Week 6 Can’t-Miss Performances and Events — The Weekend Ahead: Week 5 Can’t-Miss Performances and Events

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://dailynorthwestern.com/2023/05/11/uncategorized/the-weekend-ahead-performances-and-events-to-catch-for-week-8/ The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos