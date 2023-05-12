Reviews and recommendations are unbiased and products are independently selected. Postmedia may earn an affiliate commission on purchases made through links on this page.
Entertainment
Longtime General Hospital actor Jacklyn Zeman dies at 70
Content of the article
Jacklyn Zeman, who became one of daytime television’s most recognizable actors during 45 years playing nurse Bobbie Spencer on ABC’s General Hospital, has died. She was 70 years old.
Advertisement 2
Content of the article
Zeman died of cancer, her family confirmed on Wednesday. The news of his death was first announced by the series’ executive producer, Frank Valentini.
Content of the article
I am heartbroken to announce the passing of our beloved Jackie Zeman, he wrote on Twitter. Much like her character, the legendary Bobbie Spencer, she was a shining light and a true professional who brought so much positive energy to her work.
Advertisement 3
Content of the article
ABC Entertainment and General Hospital as well issued a statement saying that Zeman leaves behind a lasting legacy for her Emmy-nominated portrayal of bad girl turned hero and her kind heart and radiant spirit will always be remembered. We are devastated by the news of his passing and send our deepest condolences to Jackie’s family, friends and loved ones.
Content of the article
Advertisement 4
Content of the article
Zeman joined General Hospital in 1977 as Barbara Jean, who went by Bobbie, and was the feisty younger sister of Anthony Gearys Luke Spencer. Zeman grew to think of Geary as off-camera family. I’m probably closer to him than I would be to a real brother, she told Maurice Benard in his State of Mind YouTube series last year.
Bobbie had worked as a teenage prostitute and given up a baby for adoption, but managed to turn her life around and become a nurse at General Hospital. Zeman’s portrayal of Spencer was a high-spirited, optimistic woman who was as sweet as pie but also had a sense of self. She suffered no fools and had no problem revoking niceties if warranted.
Bobbie has been a fascinating person to play for me, she said in a 1982 interview. I can do all the things most women think of but wouldn’t dare.
Advertisement 5
Content of the article
One of Zeman’s most memorable scenes took place in 1994, when Bobbies’ daughter, BJ, was in a school bus accident that left her brain dead. Bobbie and her husband Tony (played by Brad Maule) made the decision to donate their daughter’s heart to her cousin, Maxie, who has Kawasaki disease.
Laura Wright, who plays Bobbies daughter Carly Spencer, posted on Instagram Thursday, I’m so grateful to have shared so many years with this beautiful woman. Jackie told the best stories she had an INCREDIBLE spirit and she lived such an amazing life to say she will be missed is an understatement.
Advertising 6
Content of the article
Benard, who plays mobster Sonny Corinthos, posted, This really struck me. A punch. I think because Jackie was such a sweet and delicate soul. Jon Lindstrom, who plays Kevin Collins, described Zeman as a life force in a tweet.
Zeman’s death is the third death to strike the cast and crew at General Hospital in six months. Cast member Sonya Eddy died in December of complications from emergency surgery and beloved producer Nneka Garland died suddenly in April.
Born March 6, 1953, in Englewood, New Jersey, Zeman discovered a love for dance as a child, and as a teenager began performing in school productions. She worked in Venezuela as a dancer after high school and was pre-med at New York University, but dropped out when she was offered a contract on ABC soap opera One Life to Live after initially being hired for only three working days.
Advertising 7
Content of the article
On One Life, she played Lana McClain for a little over a year and then left for General Hospital. I didn’t even audition, she told a blogger in 2010. Zeman was nominated for four Daytime Emmy Awards for her work on the show.
Outside of soap operas, Zeman worked as a Playboy Bunny to help pay for his education and also acted in commercials. She had a role in the 1982 National Lampoons Class Reunion and appeared in a series of TV movies, including ABC Afterschool Special Montana Crossroads in 1993. She also had a series regular role as Sofia Madison on the series crime drama The Bay, which earned him a fifth Emmy nomination.
Zeman’s last appearance on General Hospital was in April for the wedding of his character’s grandson. The same month, she also celebrated the show’s 60th anniversary by posting a video on Instagram for fans.
Advertising 8
Content of the article
A big thank you from the bottom of my heart to the very special people who have been watching, supporting and keeping us on the air all these years. We love you.
She was married and divorced three times, first to Glenn Gordon and later to Steve Gribbin and disc jockey Murray Murray the K Kaufman. Zeman’s survivors include two daughters, Cassidy and Lacey, from his marriage to Gordon.
|
Sources
2/ https://torontosun.com/entertainment/television/jacklyn-zeman-long-time-general-hospital-actor-who-played-bobbie-spencer-dies-at-70
The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article
What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online
LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos
to request, modification Contact us at Here or [email protected]
Recent Posts
- Trump town hall, widely criticized by CNN, boosts ratings
- PM Modi’s visit to the US is ‘historic’, good for the world, says Indian diplomat in US
- Longtime General Hospital actor Jacklyn Zeman dies at 70
- Flyers call Keith Jones president of hockey ops, Danny Briere full-time GM
- Gabby Barrett Goes Dramatic at ACM Awards in Voluminous Black Dress – WWD
- Kathal: A Jackfruit Mystery, a satirical Bollywood comedy coming out soon! Know in detail
- Stock market today: Asian stocks are mostly down on looming concerns over US banks and Chinese growth
- Pakistan’s Information Minister defends Imran Khan’s arrest, saying he ‘should be treated like any other citizen’ | world news
- US-Mexico border prepares for midnight lifting of restrictions on Title 42 migrants | US-Mexico border
- Performances and events to grab for week 8
- PIRATE BOYS TENNIS DEFEAT EGF 5-2 IN DUAL
- Pitti Uomo prepares a packed summer edition as menswear blooms
comments
Postmedia is committed to maintaining a lively yet civil discussion forum and encourages all readers to share their views on our articles. Comments can take up to an hour to be moderated before appearing on the site. We ask that you keep your comments relevant and respectful. We’ve enabled email notifications, you’ll now receive an email if you receive a reply to your comment, there’s an update to a comment thread you follow, or if a user follows you comments. See our Community Guidelines for more information and details on how to adjust your email settings.
Join the conversation