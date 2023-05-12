Longtime General Hospital actor Jacklyn Zeman dies at 70

Photo by Bob D’Amico / ABC

Content of the article Jacklyn Zeman, who became one of daytime television’s most recognizable actors during 45 years playing nurse Bobbie Spencer on ABC’s General Hospital, has died. She was 70 years old.

Content of the article Zeman died of cancer, her family confirmed on Wednesday. The news of his death was first announced by the series’ executive producer, Frank Valentini.

Zeman died of cancer, her family confirmed on Wednesday. The news of his death was first announced by the series' executive producer, Frank Valentini.

Content of the article I am heartbroken to announce the passing of our beloved Jackie Zeman, he wrote on Twitter. Much like her character, the legendary Bobbie Spencer, she was a shining light and a true professional who brought so much positive energy to her work. Jackie will be greatly missed, but her positive spirit will always live on with our cast and crew. We offer our deepest condolences to his loved ones, friends and family, especially his daughters Cassidy and Lacey. #GH Franck Valentini (@valentinifrank) May 11, 2023

Content of the article ABC Entertainment and General Hospital as well issued a statement saying that Zeman leaves behind a lasting legacy for her Emmy-nominated portrayal of bad girl turned hero and her kind heart and radiant spirit will always be remembered. We are devastated by the news of his passing and send our deepest condolences to Jackie’s family, friends and loved ones. Jacklyn Zeman has been a beloved member of General Hospital and the ABC Family since originating the iconic role of Bobbie Spencer over 45 years ago. She leaves behind a lasting legacy for her Emmy-nominated portrayal of bad girl turned hero and always will be. pic.twitter.com/iFQpoKb72b General Hospital (@GeneralHospital) May 11, 2023

Content of the article Zeman joined General Hospital in 1977 as Barbara Jean, who went by Bobbie, and was the feisty younger sister of Anthony Gearys Luke Spencer. Zeman grew to think of Geary as off-camera family. I’m probably closer to him than I would be to a real brother, she told Maurice Benard in his State of Mind YouTube series last year. Bobbie had worked as a teenage prostitute and given up a baby for adoption, but managed to turn her life around and become a nurse at General Hospital. Zeman’s portrayal of Spencer was a high-spirited, optimistic woman who was as sweet as pie but also had a sense of self. She suffered no fools and had no problem revoking niceties if warranted. Bobbie has been a fascinating person to play for me, she said in a 1982 interview. I can do all the things most women think of but wouldn’t dare.

Content of the article One of Zeman’s most memorable scenes took place in 1994, when Bobbies’ daughter, BJ, was in a school bus accident that left her brain dead. Bobbie and her husband Tony (played by Brad Maule) made the decision to donate their daughter’s heart to her cousin, Maxie, who has Kawasaki disease. Laura Wright, who plays Bobbies daughter Carly Spencer, posted on Instagram Thursday, I’m so grateful to have shared so many years with this beautiful woman. Jackie told the best stories she had an INCREDIBLE spirit and she lived such an amazing life to say she will be missed is an understatement.

Content of the article Benard, who plays mobster Sonny Corinthos, posted, This really struck me. A punch. I think because Jackie was such a sweet and delicate soul. Jon Lindstrom, who plays Kevin Collins, described Zeman as a life force in a tweet. Zeman’s death is the third death to strike the cast and crew at General Hospital in six months. Cast member Sonya Eddy died in December of complications from emergency surgery and beloved producer Nneka Garland died suddenly in April. Born March 6, 1953, in Englewood, New Jersey, Zeman discovered a love for dance as a child, and as a teenager began performing in school productions. She worked in Venezuela as a dancer after high school and was pre-med at New York University, but dropped out when she was offered a contract on ABC soap opera One Life to Live after initially being hired for only three working days.

Content of the article On One Life, she played Lana McClain for a little over a year and then left for General Hospital. I didn’t even audition, she told a blogger in 2010. Zeman was nominated for four Daytime Emmy Awards for her work on the show. Outside of soap operas, Zeman worked as a Playboy Bunny to help pay for his education and also acted in commercials. She had a role in the 1982 National Lampoons Class Reunion and appeared in a series of TV movies, including ABC Afterschool Special Montana Crossroads in 1993. She also had a series regular role as Sofia Madison on the series crime drama The Bay, which earned him a fifth Emmy nomination. Zeman’s last appearance on General Hospital was in April for the wedding of his character’s grandson. The same month, she also celebrated the show’s 60th anniversary by posting a video on Instagram for fans.

Content of the article A big thank you from the bottom of my heart to the very special people who have been watching, supporting and keeping us on the air all these years. We love you. She was married and divorced three times, first to Glenn Gordon and later to Steve Gribbin and disc jockey Murray Murray the K Kaufman. Zeman’s survivors include two daughters, Cassidy and Lacey, from his marriage to Gordon.

