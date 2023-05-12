Bindu Says She Never Received a Filmfare Award, Despite Max Votes | Bollywood

Bindu claimed that she was often nominated for the Filmfare Awards, but did not receive the awards despite getting the maximum votes from the nominees. It happened several times, she said, adding that Jaya Bachchan received the award for her first film, despite being told she was “too new” to get an award when she got her first nomination for Do Raaste. (Read also | 30 years of Aankhen: There was no linked script and the whole film was written on the set) Bindu recalls his early days in Bollywood.

During his Bollywood career, Bindu has had nine Filmfare nominations under his belt, but not a single award. After debuting with Anpadh in 1962, Bindu starred in highly rated films Ittefaq and Do Raaste in 1969. Both films performed well at the box office and Bindu earned his first Filmfare nomination for Ittefaq as well as Do Raaste. Bindu was then nominated for her performances in Dastaan ​​and Amitabh Bachchan-Jaya Bachchan’s iconic film, Abhimaan. She also earned Filmfare nominations for Hawas, Imtihan and Arjun Pandit from Hrishikesh Mukherjee, and received her latest nomination for a Filmfare award.

Speaking to Bollywood Hungama, Bindu said: Ye andar ki baatein hain, merko pata bhi chala tha ki sabse zyada vote milne ki bavajood, mujhe award nahi diya gaya (This is all happening behind closed doors. I learned that I got the maximum votes, they still haven’t given me the award). It’s happened three to four times, and it’s always happened at Filmfare.

I was nominated for Do Raaste. But they were like How can we give you an award for your first film? But at the same time, they gave Jaya Bhaduri (Bachchan) an award for Guddi because she was the heroine. They didn’t give it to me. I was also nominated for Dastaan. I got votes, but again they didn’t give me the award.

Having secured her place in the film industry early on through her acting abilities, Bindu has also become one of the best heroines who have featured in cabaret dance songs in Hindi movies. Besides Bindu, Helen and Aruna Irani, also defined the new wave of dance songs and vamps in the 70s in Bollywood.