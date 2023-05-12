WGA Strike Breaking News: How Disney’s $4M-a-Day Streaming Losses Impact the Numbers





Hi, I’m Aarika! If you enjoyed this article, you’ll love my daily morning newsletter, How To LA. Every weekday you’ll receive fresh, community-driven stories that catch up with you with our independent local news. It’s day 10 of the Writers Guild of America strike, and we’re starting to get a better understanding of why TV and movie studios and streamers won’t do what they would consider an overly generous contract for screenwriters. . The Alliance of Motion Picture and Television Producers, the negotiating body for studios and streamers, said early on in the WGA talks that its members had spent billions on new platforms and therefore had to preserve a return on this investment. The Walt Disney Co., in its quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, illustrated this clearly: It said it has spent more than $10 billion launching its streaming platforms, including Disney Plus.

Meanwhile, over the past three months, his streaming losses totaled $659 million, which equates to more than $4 million a day.

This shortfall was actually better than Wall Street expected. The WGA strike was launched after Disney closed its fiscal quarter, so its potential impact on earnings is unclear. We haven’t really quantified what that would be because we don’t know how long it will last, Christine McCarthy, Disney’s chief financial officer, told Wall Street analysts. But in the week and a half since the strike began, Disneys Marvel Entertainment unit had to halt pre-production on a Blade film, and halted production of the series Daredevil: Born Again. WGA members, who say the average WGA salary has actually dropped 14% over the past five years, weren’t immediately moved by Disney’s finances. Thanks to its theme parks, Disney remains extremely profitable and reported quarterly net income of $1.49 billion. What the AMPTP says Hollywood producers issued a statement on May 4 which addressed specific points of the WGA’s concerns. Among the issues addressed by the Alliance of Film and Television Producers were: “ Gig economy” for writers: He says screenwriting has almost nothing in common with standard gigging jobs. Writers are often guaranteed specific weeks or episodes, and writing jobs come with benefits like employer-paid health care and retirement plan contributions.

Mandatory numbers and duration of employment: The AMPT essentially sees it as a hiring quota "inconsistent with the creative nature of our industry", and says it's a one-size-fits-all solution for all shows.

Global figures: The AMTP disputes the WGA's claim that it only offers $41 million a year in minimum wage increases. He says it's closer to $97 million a year, which doesn't factor in other salary and residual increases he's offering.

Salary increases: It offers the largest first-year general pay increase in more than 25 years, while proposing to create "an all-new rate category that will set a new, higher floor for mid-level writers' compensation." Diffusion residues: A 46% increase in residuals took effect in 2020, and many writers have yet to see them in their paychecks. For a one-hour episode of a Netflix or Amazon Prime series, a writer receives $72,000 in residuals over three years, rising to $114,000 over seven years.

Artificial intelligence: "AI raises difficult and important creative and legal questions for everyone. For example, writers want to be able to use this technology as part of their creative process, without changing the way credits are determined, which is complicated given that AI material can't be copyrighted. . So that's something that needs a lot more discussion, which is what we're committed to doing." What the WGA said In a statement released the day before the strike, the WGA said: "During the negotiation, we explained how the companies' business practices reduced our compensation and residuals and undermined our working conditions. Our chief negotiator, as well as the committee editors, made it clear to the studios' union representatives that we are committed to entering into a new contract with fair compensation that reflects the value of our contribution to the success of the company and includes protections to ensure that writing survives as a sustainable profession." What else do you need to know This is the WGA's first strike in 15 years; the last work stoppage began in November 2007 and lasted 100 days.

To date, no new discussion was planned. why is it important The WGA says most of its nearly 12,000 members are earning less than before and that after adjusting for inflation, the WGA’s average salary has actually fallen 14% over the past five years. The union says about half of WGA members earn the minimum wage stipulated by the contract with the AMPTP. Ten years ago, it was only a third. Studio and streamer executives say they are still recovering from pandemic-related losses and have spent billions of dollars creating and buying content for new streaming platforms, some of which are far from profitable. For Hollywood executives, the stakes are high: If the AMPTP deal for writers increases salaries and residual payments, their profit margins could shrink. Also, other Hollywood unions would likely use the WGA’s winnings as a template for their claims; the Screen Actors Guild and Directors Guild of America contracts both expire in the coming weeks. How does the WGA strike affect you?

How we realize this John Horn, who covers arts and entertainment, has been following the negotiations closely. Josie Huang spoke with picketers and local businesses affected by the strike. Additionally, our AirTalk team presented the on-air strike LAist 89.3 discussions and the LAist cover.

Our HTLA and Retake podcasts also spoke to writers and others affected by the strike. This is a developing story. We verify everything and rely only on information from credible sources (think firefighters, police, government officials and journalists in the field). Sometimes, however, we make mistakes and/or initial reports turn out to be wrong. Either way, we strive to bring you the most accurate information in real time and will update this story as new information becomes available. What questions we ask What are the main sticking points in the negotiations?

How do the contracts of other Hollywood unions, some of which have no-strike clauses, affect this strike?

What’s next for your favorite shows. Learn more Your questions or ideas What questions do you have about film, television, music or arts and entertainment? John Horn, entertainment journalist and host of our weekly Retake podcast, wonders if the stories Hollywood tells about itself really reflect what’s going on?

