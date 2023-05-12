Alia Bhatt is brutally trolled for “copying” Deepika Padukone’s Cannes look; The fans defend her

Alia Bhatt and Deepika Padukone are two of the most talented actresses we have in Bollywood or rather Indian cinema today. Apart from their amazing acting talent, Alia and Deepika are known for their gorgeous looks and impeccable fashion sense. The two divas have always spoken fondly of each other’s works and have often said that they share a good bond. However, Alia and Deepikas fans can’t stop fighting online for their popularity, box office success and fashion statements.

More recently, an alleged Deepika fan pointed out that Alia had copied “the look of the Pathaan actors at Cannes for her latest magazine cover. In a tweet, the netizen shared a photo of Alia Bhatt wearing a neon green dress for the Harpers Bazaar magazine cover shoot and compared it with Deepika Padukone’s lime green tulle dress she wore during the 72nd Cannes Film Festival. Sharing their photos, the user wrote, Alia Bhatt never beats shes trying to be deepika padukone allegations i fear and i was there for that.”

A group of Deepikas fans agreed with the tweet. One wrote, Even the color is stolen, who’s not safe now??” Another commented, How hard she tries, she can never beat DP.”

Even the color is stolen, who’s not safe now?? Brilliant (@dovepetunia) May 10, 2023

However, Alia Bhatts fans were quick to defend her. One fan wrote, She loves the tulle dress, she wore it this way in 2018, technically this style isn’t new to her as y’all are freaky Both ladies are stunning.” Another said, You just wake up just to say Alia This Alia That and go to sleep?”

Deepika Padukone was recently accused of being “insecure” by a section of social media after she dropped a series of photos from her 2023 Oscar presentation just hours before Alia Bhatt made her MET Gala debut. However, Deepika shut down the trolls when she liked Alias ​​photos from the fashion gala and also hailed her debut.

On the work side, Alia is set to make her Hollywood debut starring Gal Gadot’s Heart of Stone. While Deepika will next be seen in Fighter alongside Hrithik Roshan.