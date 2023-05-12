Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom Cast: Every Character and Voice Actor





In what is arguably the best casting choice of Zelda story, Matthew Mercer (real name Matthew Miller) will voice Ganondorf. Many audiences probably recognize Mercer as the host/DM of the critical role web series, but it has a long history in voice acting. He played Chrom in several Nintendo games, including Super Smash Bros Ultimate And Fire Emblem: Awakening Cassidy in Surveillanceand Sylas Briarwood in the critical role adaptation The Legend of Vox Machina. More important again, tears of the kingdom isn’t this the first time that Mercer represents Ganondorf; he disguised himself as a character in Escapists There will be a fight web series (and also directed the short films). Link – Kengo Takanishi You’re probably wondering how Link can have a voice in tears of the kingdom if the character has never spoken once in his long history. Well, Link may not speak, but he certainly speaks a lot of Hyuts and Hyahs on his adventures. And Link will do it in tears of the kingdom. Since Link only growls Zelda games, Nintendo only needs to hire one actor per title, and for tears of the kingdom, the company went with Kengo Takanishi. This casting makes sense since he played Link in breath of the wild, Super Smash Bros UltimateAnd Hyrule Warriors: Age of Calamity. You may also have heard Takanishi as Emmanuellain in the Japanese version of Final Fantasy XIV: Heavenswardas well as Nelson in The King of Fighters XIV and the fourth male avatar voice in jump strength. Princess Zelda – Patricia Summersett Princess Zelda is the namesake of the set The Legend of Zelda franchise. Of course, it is not always present in a Zelda game, and she’s rarely playable, but Zelda is in tears of the kingdom. It’s hard to say what role she’ll play, as the trailers make her look like a damsel in distress again. However, rumors suggest that Princess Zelda could be playable in tears of the kingdomso only time will tell. Patricia Summersett will reprise her role as Princess Zelda in tears of the kingdom. Summerset previously played the character in breath of the wild And Age of Calamity, but these are not its only important roles. Players probably recognize Summerset as Ash from Rainbow Six Siege/Extraction (and Ash in knights), Wenja in Far Cry Primaland Mist-that-burns in desert 3. Siskin – Rob Riddel Well, it sure is odd. A lot The Legend of Zelda veterans probably remember Tarin, but not breath of the wild. Instead, he’s the character that looks like Mario in The Legend of Zelda: Links Awakening. In this game, he rescued Link from the beach, then turned into a raccoon (because magic). What does this Siskin have to do with the Siskin in tears of the kingdom? Probably nothing, but it’s still weird to see two unrelated characters sharing the same name.

