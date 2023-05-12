MahlerFest Rises Again, Celebrating the Composer’s Powerful Second Symphony – Boulder Daily Camera

Austrian composer Gustav Mahler rose to fame at the end of the 19th century after writing his moving nine symphonies.

Although he visited America several times, he never went farther west than Cleveland, Ohio.

One would assume that the oldest music festival in the world celebrating Mahler’s considerable legacy would take place in today’s Czech Republic, or perhaps in Vienna, where Mahler spent much of his life as an operatic. adult. Or even New York, where he made his Carnegie Hall debut.

However, the oldest Mahler-centric music festival in the world takes place right here in Boulder, with MahlerFest.

Mahlerfest XXXVI (36 for those of us who are numbers dense) returns to Boulder on Wednesday and will continue until May 21. For five consecutive days, a number of renowned classical musicians and singers from around the world will gather locally to perform works both written and inspired by the Austrian-Bohemian Romantic composer.

The festival was started in 1987 by former maestro Robert Olson. Olson, who was also a professor at the University of Colorado at Boulder, had studied in Vienna and was a big fan of Mahler’s music, felt that at that time there were not enough opportunities for musicians to play Mahler’s music and for listeners to hear. Thus, MahlerFest was born.

Mahler was a composer deeply connected to and inspired by the natural world, and his music has all kinds of themes about our relationship with nature, especially the mountains of Austria, Vienna and Italy, said decorated composer Kenneth Woods and current artist. director of the MahlerFest.

Woods agreed with Olson’s point of view: what better place in the United States than here in the Rockies region to celebrate this music?

The festival, this year titled “Rise Again,” the choir singing triumphantly in Mahler’s epic Second Symphony, kicks off Wednesday with a series of performances at Mountain View United Methodist Church, 355 Ponca Place, Boulder, including a performance of Act I by Richard Wagners the drama “Die Walkre” and “String Sextet” by Erich Wolfgang Korngold, among others.

The weekend finale will take place May 21 at CU Boulder’s Macky Auditorium and will feature performances by Thea Musgraves “Phoenix Rising” and Mahlers Second Symphony, presented by the Colorado MahlerFest Orchestra, mezzo-soprano Stacey Rishoi, du Kentucky, London-based soprano April Fredrick and the Boulder Concert Chorale.

All of Mahler’s symphonies are huge, ambitious, passionate and powerful pieces, but the second is probably the most moving and uplifting thing he ever wrote, Woods said.

MahlerFest was originally scheduled to present the Second Symphony in 2020, but the COVID-19 pandemic had other plans for the festival.

We have waited a long time and this will be an important step for us after all the setbacks, uncertainties and challenges of the past few years, Woods said.

For star soloist Fredrick, Mahler is more than just a composer, he’s an inspiration.

I have never met another composer with the precise gift of emotional connection and catharsis that Mahler possesses, of somehow capturing what life is like, the ups and downs of life. in this world as a passionate and creative being, Fredrick said.

Fredrick, a world-renowned singer who holds degrees from Northwestern College and the Royal Academy of Music, will travel from the UK to bring her musical prowess to Boulder.

Although Fredrick was also disappointed by the cancellation of MahlerFest in 2020, she is thrilled to finally be able to perform “Symphony No. 2” in 2023.

To return to a program that for me was one of the first victims of the pandemic is a great joy,” said Fredrick, “green shoots of all kinds springing from the ashes, a theme that I think we can all relate to. Right now.

While the Festival began as an ode to Mahler and his influence, Woods wants to move away from the idea that the festival is only about the late composer. In addition to performances, the festival includes a symposium, musical workshops, masterclasses and even an environmental service project.

We really focused on not just quality, but relevance to the community,” Woods said. “We want people to feel like this isn’t just a festival for Mahler fanatics, but rather a Mahler festival for the Front Range of the Rockies, and for people across the United States who want to live experience a sort of Disneyland for the mind for a few days.”

For a full schedule of Mahlerfest events and to purchase tickets, visit mahlerfest.org.