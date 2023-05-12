“I loved his performance,” said Hema Malini praising Allu Arjun’s performance





Pan India star Allu Arjun has always left the nation in awe with his brilliant performance. The superstar had given blockbusters like Ala Vaikunthapurramuloo, DJ: Duvvada Jagannadham, Pushpa: The Rise, and many more which always made him the ultimate box office king and the heart of the audience. Besides putting his charm on the big screen, the actor was also adored by his fans for his humble and down-to-earth nature. From common man to celebrities to festivals, the swag of the Pan India staar has given an example of his popularity that has never been seen before. But the craze doesn’t seem to set in so easily, as after receiving love from almost all the big-name personalities, Allu Arjun’s performance left Bollywood Dream Girl Hema Malini in awe. Recently, speaking of Allu Arjun, Hema Malini said, “I also saw Pushpa: The Rise, aur bada maza aaya dekhke. So many people did the dance move based on Allu Arjun’s walk in the movie. I also loved his performance. Then I saw him (Allu Arjun) in another movie and realized he was such a handsome boy. He looked so rustic and radically different sporting a lungi in Pushpa. He played such a character and yet he is the hero! It is commendable that he agreed to wear such a look and play the role. Heroes of Hamare Hindi film thodi na aisa dikhenge. “I remember in Razia Sultan, Dharamji had to look darker and he hesitated”, added Hema Malini. These lines of compliments from such a famous actress in the industry speak volumes about Allu Arjun’s aura as a performer and as a human being who is not limited to any region, but which has its charm throughout the country and beyond. Apart from that, Allu Arjun’s impressive lineup of projects includes the second part of his blockbuster Pushpa: The Rise. The first look of Allu Arjun aka Pushparaj from the upcoming Pushpa 2 The Rule’ was recently revealed which left the masses in utter amazement. After launching a hard-hitting campaign to reveal the look, the designers marked the start of Pushpa’s reign all over the world. Apart from that, the superstar recently announced an untitled project from producer Bhushan Kumar and director Sandeep Reddy Vanga. Must read: Devdas: Sanjay Leela Bhansalis Heartbreaking Confession From His Dying Alcoholic Father Trained Shah Rukh Khans Weepy Climax, He Says At This Moment Of Death Follow us: Facebook | instagram | Twitter | Youtube | Google News

