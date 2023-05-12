As it seems increasingly unlikely that Tom Hardy, Idris Elba or Henry Cavill will be next james bondthere’s a range of stars who could still play 007 in Link 26. Finding the next Bond actor is never easy for franchise producers. Famous Pierce Brosnan almost became the fourth James Bond in the mid-80s before his TV engagements Remington Steele stopped the arrangement When Remington Steele was canceled just 6 episodes later, Timothy Dalton had accepted the role, and it would be another decade before Brosnan got his chance to play 007.





Given this messy history, it’s understandable that the producers of the James Bond franchise were in no rush to announce Link 26is the new star. Since the debut of Daniel Craig in James Bond Casino Royale was critically acclaimed, it will be difficult for the first film of the eighth canonical 007 to make an equally impactful impression. However, the manufacturers have not remained entirely discreet, with Bind producer Michael G. Wilson stating that the role “works for a thirtysomethingin 2022. That could mean the likes of Tom Hardy, Henry Cavill and Idris Elba (who retired from racing) are less likely to be the next 007.

ten Aaron Taylor Johnson

High-speed train star Aaron Taylor-Johnson is the current favorite in the race to play James Bond in Link 26, with fans even creating Taylor-Johnson art as Bond. Boasting a long history of success and a strong mix of action and comedy roles to its name, the Kick ass The franchise star is undeniably well suited for the role. At 32, he’s young but not too young, which makes Taylor-Johnson a solid choice. However, even if Taylor-Johnson’s comedy chops might help Link 26its commitments to Kraven the hunter could prove to be a problem as to its future availability.

9 James Norton

A lesser-known British star with a myriad of TV and film roles under his belt, James Norton is a solid choice for Bond 26’s 007. War and peace, GrantchesterAnd happy valley all prove he has reach, while Things Heard and Seen And Little woman give it an international profile. However, a lack of name recognition could be a problem for Norton as he competes against bigger stars for the role. That said, it can sometimes work in a Bond actor’s favor if the producers don’t want a household name to overshadow the iconic character.

8 Richard Madden

Game Of Thrones made Richard Madden a star and, more recently, Eternals cemented this status. As a result, for a while it looked like Madden would inevitably be the next Bond. However, Madden’s spy drama series Citadel felt like a big-budget empty run for the role of Bond, which might prove to be a problem. The fact that Citadel only mediocre reviews received could make the series bad publicity for Madden’s potential in the role.

7 Jack Lowden

A lesser-known competitor, Lowden has quietly and systematically built an impressive on-screen resume featuring everything from fight with my family For War and peace. He’s also the right age to play Bond at 32, meaning he could deliver the ten-year commitment the producers are hoping to find. More importantly, unlike Taylor-Johnson, Madden, Henry Golding, Will Poulter, and even Rege-Jean Page, Lowden probably won’t be too recognizable for the role. However, as stated above, this could be a bonus or a hassle depending on what the producers want.

6 Dev Patel

Patel’s long screen history works in his favor, with the actor starring in a range of impressive roles from Slumdog Millionaire For The green knight. However, like Taylor-Johnson, Patel’s youthful ubiquity means he’s also inevitably weathered a few flops in his day, with roles like Chappie And The last air Master working against him. That said, those failures are rare, and Patel strikes the right balance of seriousness and mischievous charm for the role. The personal story of David Copperfield saw the star prove his talent as a leading man, proving 007 wouldn’t be over the top.

5 Rege Jean Page

Bridgerton star Rege-Jean Page was a bookmaker’s favorite during Link 26‘s 007 when he became the star of the Netflix series. His chances got even better when he left Bridgerton ahead of Season 2 to pursue other projects, though it didn’t turn out the way he might have hoped. Page could still land the role, but the critical failure of The gray man and the financial underperformance of Dungeons and Dragons: Honor Thieves probably won’t help his chances in the future.

4 Henry Golding

Henry Golding seems to have the perfect mix of charisma and star power for the role of Bond but flops like Assassin’s Club And Snake-eyes hurt his chances. However, his acting skills mean Golding could be more of a Roger Moore Bond than an angsty Daniel Craig guy. It would allay any fears of a box office disaster given how much Golding’s comedic thrillers love. Gentlemen And A simple favor performed on exit.

3 Especially Essiedu

Although Essiedu’s film resume is short, his role in London Gangs proves he has what it takes to play Bond. The bookmakers apparently agree with this assessment, judging by his odds of 2/1, but the fact that he only appeared in a pair of feature films may give producers pause. One thing that can be said with certainty is that if Essiedu gets the iconic role, Link 26 will propel him to superstardom after a modest start on a critically acclaimed but under-watched TV show.

2 Poultry

Will Poulter has the youth, the critical credibility and the screen experience going for him. However, at an event celebrating 60 years of the franchise, the star said he wanted to see a more believable James Bond when he was interviewed by British GQ. This could go against the franchise’s plans for the character since the gritty reimagining of 007 introduced in Casino Royale is no longer as timely as it once was. After the success of Thick headed movies, everyone wanted a brooding, darker Bond, but Link 26 could benefit from some levity, and Poulter doesn’t seem interested in 007’s self-parody potential.

1 Aidan Turner

Outside competitor Aidan Turner is best known for period drama Poldark. However, its success story with The Hobbit movies means he’s no stranger to high-profile roles and, although Poldark may not be a massive global hit, anyone who’s seen the show can talk about Turner’s star power. The Irish actor has charisma to burn and a commanding screen presence, which means there’s still a chance Aidan Turner could be next james bond In Link 26 despite (or perhaps because of) its relative lack of international fame.