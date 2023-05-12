Here is Hollywood star Michael J Fox’s unforgettable journey from rags to riches | Hollywood





Before becoming a household name and one of Hollywood’s most beloved actors, Michael J Fox faced his fair share of hardships. In a candid interview with Variety, the award-winning actor opened up about his struggles before fame, recalling a time when he was “diving through garbage cans for food” and had “no money” to his name. Actor Michael J Fox is interviewed at the 13th Governors Awards in Los Angeles, Calif.(REUTERS) Born to blue-collar parents in Vancouver, Canada, Fox was raised in a modest family. His father, a former army sergeant turned police dispatcher, and his mother, a payroll clerk, instilled in him the values ​​of hard work and determination. These are the values ​​that fueled his aspirations to become an actor. At the age of 18, Fox found himself living on the fringes, without connections and with limited resources. But his passion for the theater propelled him forward. He took a leap of faith, dropped out of high school, and moved to Los Angeles to pursue his dreams. Despite numerous rejections and setbacks, Fox’s unwavering self-confidence never wavered. He knew he had something special to offer. As he worked on his feature debut, “Midnight Madness,” he watched his fellow actors and wondered why success seemed elusive to some and not others. Deep down, he believed in his own abilities, even when the odds were against him. His breakthrough came in 1982 when he landed the role of Alex P. Keaton on the hit NBC sitcom “Family Ties.” The show catapulted him to stardom, leading to his iconic role as Marty McFly in the hit film “Back to the Future” and its subsequent sequels. However, in 1991, at the age of 29, Fox received a devastating diagnosis: early-onset Parkinson’s disease. With only ten more years to work, he was faced with a challenge that changed his life. Initially, he struggled to come to terms with his illness, wanting to avoid thinking about it or dealing with its impact on his life. But in the end, he chose to face it head-on. Despite the physical toll of Parkinson’s disease, Fox continued his acting career. He chose to be transparent about his condition, going public with his diagnosis in 1998. Instead of letting the disease define him, he channeled his energy into advocacy and fundraising. Through the Michael J Fox Foundation, he has raised over $1 billion for Parkinson’s research, becoming a leading figure in the fight against the disease. Throughout her journey, Fox has received numerous accolades and nominations, proving that her talent and resilience surpass any limitations imposed by Parkinson’s disease. He credits the recognition not just for liking but also for acknowledging his continued contributions to the entertainment industry. Despite his accomplishments and the admiration he receives, Fox remains grounded and realistic about his battle with Parkinson’s disease. He humbly acknowledges that the disease continues to pose challenges and that he will eventually “lose” the fight. Nonetheless, he finds solace in the positive impact he can have along the way. Read also | Shakira goes on a boat ride with F1 driver Lewis Hamilton, days after her affair with Tom Cruise From dumpster diving for food to becoming an influential figure in Hollywood, Michael J Fox’s story is one of perseverance, courage and determination. It serves as an inspiration to millions, reminding us that even in the face of adversity, there is still much to gain.

