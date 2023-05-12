What we know about the actors’ medical complication as famous friends pray for the Hollywood star

It’s been a month since Jamie Foxx was hospitalized after suffering a medical complication.

Since Django Unchained star fell ill, very few details have emerged about his condition.

We wanted to share that my dad, Jamie Foxx, had a medical complication yesterday, the star’s daughter Corinne Foxx said in a statement posted to social media on April 12.

Fortunately, with quick action and great care, he is already on the road to recovery. We know how much he is loved and appreciate your prayers, she added. The family requests privacy during this time.

Conflicting accounts of Foxx’s status emerged during his nearly 30-day stay in hospital. While most reports suggest the actor is recovering, a source said Radar Tuesday (May 9) that his friends and family are hoping for the best but preparing for the worst.

Here’s what we know so far.

Jamie Foxx (Getty Images)

On April 20, Bad Boys star Martin Lawrence said Additional that Foxx was better.

My prayers go out for him every night and I just wish him the best, one of the best we’ve had Hollywood. Not only one of the best artists, but a good person, he added.

Foxx broke his silence on social media on May 3, thanking fans for their support.

Appreciate all the love!!! feel blessed [prayer, heart and fox emoji]the actor shared on his Instagram story.

The same day, a source close to the actor told TMZ that he needs all the prayers and wishes his fans can muster.

Foxx was in Georgia, USA to shoot the next Netflix movie Back to action when he was taken to a medical center. He remains there and is being kept under observation, US media reported.

Jamie Foxx (Getty Images)

Foxx also thanked Nick Cannon for stepping in to replace him as host of the Fox game show, Defeat Shazam.

Everyone at FOX Entertainment wishes Jamie well as he continues his recovery, and we greatly appreciate Nick’s willingness to step up and help this summer, Beat Shazam announced on Instagram.

Dude, I pray. I literally said prayers out loud, Cannon said of Foxx.

On May 4, comedian Kevin Hart also suggested Foxx was on the mend.

The great thing is that he’s getting better in his situation, and everyone’s prayers, everyone’s love, the energy, it’s all seen and felt [by him]Hart told hosts Logan Paul and Mike Majlak about their impulsive podcast.

In this case, you just want the guy to get out of the situation and go home.

Hart continued: I don’t know the specifics or the exact details of what’s going on, but as far as I know there’s a lot of progression and a world of the better.

On Tuesday (May 9), Corinne shared a commercial in which she stars alongside her father for Intel.

Many other stars have wished the actor a speedy recovery on Instagram.