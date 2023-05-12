Entertainment
Drake Might Remix A Popular Bollywood Song And People Are Losing It (VIDEO)
Drake is making headlines again, but this time for his potential venture into the Bollywood music world.
The Toronto rapper has reportedly acquired the rights to the popular Indian song”Pataka Guddi,“originally featured in the 2014 Bollywood film “Highway.”
The song, produced by the AR Rahman, Grammy Award-winning composer, features the magnetic voices of the Nooran Sisters, a pious Sufi chanting duo from Punjab, India.
In a recent maintenance with the BBC Asian Network, Jyoti Nooran, half of the Nooran Sisters, confirmed that Drake had bought the rights to the song and was currently working on a remix in India.
“Drake bought the song, so we’ll see what he does,” she said in the interview. “He did a second dub of it in India.”
“Patakha Guddi” is a fiery song about freedom that urges young women to live carefree and adventurous lives. It also has an infectious beat.
Patakha Guddi Highway Full Video SongYoutube
Drake fans know that the rapper is used to exploring different cultures in his music, from Dance hall And afro beats For spanish music. And now it looks like he’s adding Bollywood to his repertoire.
Many fans responded with great enthusiasm to the news.
“Drake Thanos Graham is coming to take over Bollywood; you’re not ready” someone wrote on twitter.
“Drake bought a Bollywood song. He fits into this genre, he will prolong his career for another 10 years”, another person wrote on the platform.
“DRAKE PURCHASED PATAKHA GUDDI FROM THE NOORAN SISTERS? » another person wrote on Twitter.
However, many others were quick to point out that AR Rahman is already quite a big name attached to the song, who is best known across the world for his work on “Jai Ho” from Slumdog Millionairewho received a Oscar for best original song in 2009.
“They worked with AR RAHMAN. Drake does not improve Patakha Gudi,” one person commented on BBC Asian Network’s Instagram, where the news originally broke.
When asked what she thought of Drake’s involvement in the remix, Jyoti replied, “It doesn’t really make a difference to me,” an answer that sparked a lot of amusement online.
“Loved her response,” read a much-loved comment on the BBC Asian Network video.
Drake has yet to publicly confirm the news, but Jyoti suggested the song may drop sooner rather than later.
“We’re mixing it, it should be out soon,” she said.
|
Sources
2/ https://www.narcity.com/toronto/drake-could-remix-popular-bollywood-song-people-losing-it-video
The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article
What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online
LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos
to request, modification Contact us at Here or [email protected]
Recent Posts
- Turkey’s Erdogan faces toughest test yet in historic election with high stakes
- US needs to be ‘mature’ on debt ceiling talks, German Lindner tells G-7
- Drake Might Remix A Popular Bollywood Song And People Are Losing It (VIDEO)
- Aztecs finish day one at MW Outdoor Championships
- Five Diamond Jewelery Essentials for Men
- 7 Exciting Bard AI Features Announced at Google I/O 2023
- Why President Trump thinks the US should default if the White House doesn’t approve spending cuts
- May is Lyme disease awareness month. Here’s how to “escape from ticks”.
- When and how high will the Chinese economy peak?
- 5 takeaways from CNN’s Trump town hall
- Declining Turkish Demand Hitting UK Scrap Prices
- Hollywood writers have a word for it: Inequality.