Jane Fonda reveals why she supports the Hollywood writer’s strike | Ents & Arts News

Known for her own activism, as well as her decades-long acting career, Jane Fonda is the latest star to back the Hollywood writer’s strike.

Members of the Writers Guild of America came out last week at the end of their contract, in the context of a salary dispute.

While speaking to Sky News about her latest film Book Club: The Next Chapter, Fonda said she and fellow cast members Mary Steenburgen and Candice Bergen were “very supportive” of the action.

“We understand why they are on strike – the business is very different from what it was, it’s hard to make a good living in this business these days,” Fonda said.

“We’re not talking about the top stars, but, you know, the average worker and with streaming services and more residuals, it gets very complicated.”

“So, yes, we’re supporting the writers and we’re very concerned, however, about the crew members below the line who may not be working for a period of time at a time when rents are rising and inflation is rising. , and so we’re concerned about that, but we’re all for the writers.”

The screenwriters of Fonda’s new film – Bill Holderman and Erin Simms – also penned the first film, The Book Club, which became a box office hit when it was released in 2018.

About four women with a strong friendship after being together in a book club for forty years, the film was a rare beast in having not just one but four older women as the main characters.

Picture:

Mary Steenburgen (L) Jane Fonda, Candice Bergen and Diane Keaton all star in the new film



It took £82m at the worldwide box office on a budget of £11m.

Fonda says the reception he has received has been very gratifying.

“It was amazing, it was wonderful, that’s why we wanted to do a second one.”

The next chapter sees all four women flying off to Italy, but with lots of cast and crew involved, Bergen says the combination of old and new worked really well.

“It’s very family-friendly, you’re all clubby.” She told Sky News.

“And the Italians are great and our crew was great and we were shooting it in a legendary studio, Cinecitta, where Fellini had made his films.”

“It’s very rewarding to work in Italy.”

Click to subscribe to Backstage wherever you get your podcasts

Read more from Sky News:

Stephen Tompkinson Found Not Guilty of GBH After Confronting Drunk Man Outside His Home

Ukrainian Tvorchi talks about Eurovision, the war and his message for Russia

The women’s friendship is at the heart of the Book Club films, and Steenburgen admits that when it comes to their relationships with each other, there’s no need to play up a lot.

“I don’t think there’s much difference between when the cameras are rolling,” she laughed.

“And I’m sure we drove them crazy sometimes by talking when we were supposed to be playing.”

“But everything went smoothly, to tell you the truth.”

The central message of The Next Chapter is that you are never too old to try new things or to make changes in your life.

Steenburgen says this is something we should all subscribe to.

“It would be sad if there was a ceiling on the magic in your life or your dreams or your sense of wonder,” she said.

“You know – it should never leave you as long as you have the privilege of being here.”

Book Club: The Next Chapter is out in cinemas across the UK today.