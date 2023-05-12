Emagine Entertainment brings the largest movie screen in the state to the Batavia Shaw Local Theater





Batavia will be home to the largest movie screen in Illinois, as Emagine opens in the former Randall 15 Theater in just a few weeks. Emagine Entertainment hosted tours of the renovated theater on Wednesday, ahead of its opening on Thursday, June 1. Chairman, Co-Founder and President Paul Glantz and CEO Anthony LaVerde accompanied the tours. The former Randall 15 Theater was purchased by Emagine Entertainment in the spring of 2020 and has been undergoing extensive renovations since last March. The original theater was completely gutted, leaving only the exterior walls before being rebuilt. The reception hall of the new Emagine Batavia cinema, which will open to the public on June 1, 2023. (Sandy Bressner [email protected]) Emagine will include two private screening rooms, eight standard auditoriums, one EMX and one super EMX, for a total of 12 auditoriums. The eight standard rooms vary in size between 40 and 77 seats. The EMX auditorium will accommodate 184 people, while the Super EMX will accommodate approximately 394. The Super EMX screen will be the largest movie theater screen in Illinois, measuring 94 feet wide by 50 feet high. The auditorium required an additional 13,175 square feet to be added to the building and is equipped with a 4K laser projection system and 70 speakers. The Super EMX Auditorium, designed to be the largest Cinemascope screen in the state of Illinois, at the new Emagine Batavia Cinema. The theater will open to the public on June 1, 2023. (Sandy Bressner [email protected]) Private screening rooms are available for rent for parties, movies, and sporting events. Each screening room includes a theater screen with 24 theater seats and dining and congregational space. All 12 Emagine theaters are outfitted with stadium seating in heated leather recliners, and the front row of each theater venue will have cuddly chairs that seat approximately two to four people. Emagine Chairman and President Paul Glantz (left) and CEO Anthony LaVerde show off one of the screening rooms at the new Emagine Batavia cinema, which will open to the public on June 1, 2023. (Sandy Bressner [email protected]) The theater also has a High Roller room available to rent for private events. The room will include a private bar, arcade games, billiards, TV walls and four bowling alleys equipped with Spark bowling in augmented reality. The new Emagine Theater in Batavia will feature a High Roller room, which will feature a full-service bar, shuffleboard, video games, pool tables and four Brunswick Duckpin Social bowling alleys featuring Spark, the first immersive experience and interactive scoring in the bowling industry. (Bowling Brunswick) The new lobby will feature a full-service bar with high tables and a lounge area with sofas and a fireplace. It will also have a full kitchen equipped with a brick pizza oven and an extensive menu of food that can be delivered to moviegoers, in addition to traditional theater concessions. Emagine will host a grand opening event on June 1, featuring special guest James Jude Courtney, a cast member from the latest series of Halloween movies. Guests will be able to participate in a Q&A interview and attend a Halloween screening. Eleven of the 12 theaters are expected to be functional on opening day, but owners said the Super EMX will open two to three weeks later. Emagine Batavia and Batavia United Way will host a grand opening night fundraiser at 6 p.m. on Wednesday, May 31. Guests will be able to enjoy hors d’oeuvres, an open bar, photo ops, unlimited concessions, live entertainment, and a variety of movies. All proceeds from ticket sales will go to Batavia United Way to support its community efforts. Tickets for the May 31 event are $65 and can be purchased by visiting BataviaUnitedWay.org.

