Sonakshi Sinha toughens up to play a cop in his Dahaad streaming debut

Bollywood actress Sonakshi Sinha says being offered her latest role as a small-town policewoman on the trail of a serial killer was like being “punched in the face”.

In coating, which also marks her streaming debut, Sinha plays Sub-Inspector Anjali Bhaati in a small town in Rajasthan, who is tasked with capturing a seasoned criminal whose victims are all women. As the body count mounts, Anjali and her all-male teammates race against time, amid simmering communal tensions, to catch the culprit before another innocent woman is found dead.

“I was at a time in my life where I was really looking forward to a role like this, a character like this,” Sinha said. The National. “And when it came to me, I was so stunned that I immediately agreed to do it.

“Everything about the show, from its creators to the way it’s written, the characters…everything was going great.”

Created by acclaimed directors Zoya Akhtar and Reema Kagti through their production company Tiger Baby Films, all episodes of the eight-part drama are directed by Kagti and Ruchika Oberoi. It will premiere on Amazon Prime Video on Friday.

Sinha, 35, who made his Bollywood debut with the 2010 blockbuster Dabanggsays working with an all-female team was an added bonus.

“A female director is a female director after all. But working with Reema and Ruchika on that has been fantastic. The kind of subject the show is about, they bring a certain sensitivity to it as women. And they know exactly what ‘they want to get actors out,’ she says.

“We’re all pretty much in sync with each other in terms of what they want from my character Anjali. Just like her, they’re go-getters and stubborn women, and they’ll get what they want no matter what. whatever it takes.

“Also, the whole production team is made up of a lot of women. And I have to say, it was a very, very smooth shoot. Most shoots should be like that,” she adds with a laugh.

Born in Mumbai to Shatrughan Sinha, one of Bollywood’s top stars of the 70s and 80s, and actress Poonam, Sinha says she really had to go all out as a petty cop. city.

“Reema made sure that we actors all took workshops to learn the dialect, because it’s very different from the way I speak,” she recalls.

Sinha says she had to train in judo for months for her role. Photo: Amazon Prime Video

Physically too, she had to train in judo for months as Anjali is portrayed as a judo champion.

“I didn’t want anything to look out of place. So I wanted to have the right physique. I also learned to ride a bike,” she says.

“I wasn’t really concerned about looking skinny or lean. I just wanted to look fit and strong. And once that uniform is in, everything changes. You get that feeling of authority, that feeling of power. And I had to do the rest.”

Now that she’s gotten a taste of what it’s like to work on a series versus the short-term commitments required for movies, Sinha says she’d like to do more. She is currently spinning The Constitution, the television series debut of visionary Bollywood filmmaker Sanjay Leela Bhansali, known for his great productions. Besides Sinha, the Netflix show set in 1940s India features an ensemble cast including Manisha Koirala, Aditi Rao Hydari, Richa Chadha, Sharmin Segal, and Sanjeeda Sheikh.

“I love doing TV shows because I can live with the character a little longer than in a movie. I can hone it and develop it,” she says. “Also, as an actor, it gives you more time to play the character better.”

In coating, the chaos caused by the series of murders unfolds against the backdrop of simmering communal tensions. And the killer does not hesitate to take advantage of these tensions to hide his crime.

Sonakshi Sinha with his father Shatrughan Sinha and his mother Poonam Sinha. AFP

Sinha says she wasn’t concerned about some of the themes on the show: “You see it in every aspect of life around you. So I thought it was good to talk about it.” , she says. “And the way it’s been woven into the story, it’s very beautiful. I feel like it doesn’t seem shocking at all.

“Actually, I think there are certain cases and issues that need to be addressed. As artists and creators, we have a certain responsibility to our society. And that’s how we can contribute. There’s so some things that I feel I’m glad I got hit.”

coating gave her the courage to wait for the right roles: “It’s quality over quantity for me now,” she says.

But for now, she can’t wait to see what her father thinks of her as a police officer.

“He’s always wanted to see me in uniform and he’s going to watch it on the 12th with everyone. And I can’t wait to see what he thinks about it,” she said.

Dahaad is streaming worldwide starting Friday on Amazon Prime Video

Updated: May 12, 2023, 03:04