Woman shares ‘controversial’ opinion that ‘Barbie’ actor Simu Liu is ‘the face of the Asian diaspora’, and he responds

The video of a TikTok creator criticizing a Hollywood actor has since come to the attention of the actor himself.

On May 9, Cookie Duong (@parisbynightcore) posted a video on the digital platform discussing his thoughts on Barbie starring Simu Liu. Liu, a Canadian actor, was launched into international stardom by his starring role in the 2021 Marvel Cinematic Universe film Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings.

“I mean something controversial,” Duong begins. “It pisses me off so much that Simu Liu is now the face of the Asian diaspora.

“Despite his homophobic, incel-adjacent past, he literally thinks his presence in Hollywood is, like, the end of Asian representation, of, like, our collective liberation,” she asserts.

Regarding Liu’s alleged “homophobic and incel-adjacent past”, it is possible that Duong is referring to the Controversy on Reddit he was apparently involved in 2021. Rumors started swirling that the Barbie The actor, allegedly under his old Reddit handle, /u/nippedinthebud, had previously posted on a racist subreddit. This rumor, however, was disputed by Twitter user Lewis Parker, who claims that Liu was merely responding to comments about the Canadian sitcom he was starring in at the time, Kim’s convenience.

“Like, the man can’t handle a single grain of criticism,” Duong alleges. “Like, I can’t imagine anything more boring than going through his Twitter feed, OK, and I blame you for making him famous.”

Duong’s video, which has over 52,900 likes and 554,400 views in two days of posting, has since reached its target audience: Simu Liu. On May 10, Liu took to her Instagram Story to address the shared opinions and claims made in Duong’s video. Liu has since deleted that story.

“For some reason I was mentioned in this story, so I thought I might as well share it,” Liu writes. “A) definitely not the face of the Asian diaspora, we’re literally in a golden era of Asian representation and that’s what’s so exciting is there’s room for so many between us. B) definitely not homophobic or incel (but what the REAL f*** is that accusation).”

In his third and final point, Liu says that while he can “completely respect” the fact that Duong doesn’t love him, he urges her to “see someone for the amount of hate” she feels towards him. .

The same day Liu replied, Duong posted another video on his TikTok.

“He still can’t handle the criticism,” she says in the nine-second clip.

“ALREADY?????” @tinybichon said.

“The fact that everyone in the comments said he would pass and he DID,” @capybaralover92 writing.

“the way i literally just saw your first video how he’s so fast,” @riivyee said, to which Duong replied, “I was SHOOOOK.”

“WHY IS IT ONLINE? » @helloitssmeeee123 asked.

On May 10, TikTok creator Marissa (@lecarpsicle) weighed in on the conversation. In addition to calling attention to the fact that members of the Asian American community should uplift each other, especially during Asian American and Pacific Islander Heritage Month, Marissa criticizes Liu for reposting Duong, a “little TikTok creator,” without “hiding his watermark.” ”

Marissa urges Asian Americans to reflect and ask themselves “if our individual and collective struggles are on the path to collective progress in all marginalized groups, and not a struggle for individual privilege or privilege over others.”

“Are you on progress or are you on privilege?” she asks.

@lecarpsicle

Bedtime thoughts. Don’t bother tagging it because I blocked it a long time ago. Also I’m not into a fight kood, my a$$ got groped on the subway today and it made me feel like shit. I’ve lived enough life to know that things will eventually get better. Peace and love

Tale – Adriel

“I say this as someone who is obviously Asian American and also an actor, maybe not to the degree of success of that guy. This guy who found success in a white-dominated system,” adds Marissa. “And while it’s okay to celebrate those individual successes of Asian Americans in those white-dominated structures, it’s just as important, if not more so, to celebrate those who fight against those structures.”

