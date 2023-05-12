Jennifer Lopez is Hollywood’s top action star

It’s been a hot minute since Jennifer Lopez took her guns to a real action movie. No, shotgun wedding doesn’t count, because he leaned into his comedic side, and either Hustlersalthough it is more action packed than the last 35 Fast and Furious movies. Lopez hasn’t helmed a real action movie since 2013 parkerbut before he even outdid Jason Statham at every turn, Lopez had already begun to favor the simpler pleasures of rom-coms over high-octane stunts.

But the heavens have opened, and as manna from heaven is raining down The motherLopez’s first action flick in a decade and one that bears an uncanny resemblance to his 2002 classic, Enough. More than 20 years have passed since Enough was released, and Lopez did not lose a single piece of the spark that electrified his fiercely devoted mother into a raging, glorious flame. The mother finds Lopez in a similar situation, having to resort to extreme means to protect her daughter and save both of their lives.

Only this time, Lopez is not an amateur fighter, mustering the courage to fight back against her attacker. In The mother, Lopez plays an army sniper turned deadly contract assassin, who gives up a life of lethality when she finds out she’s pregnant, much to the chagrin of her equally deadly partners. In order to ensure the safety of her unborn child, the mother (who remains anonymous in the film) relinquishes her parental rights and gives up the identities of her former FBI aides, in exchange for her child’s lifelong monitored safety. . But with time comes a greater thirst for psychotic revenge, leaving mother and daughter in the crosshairs of ruthless violence.

The mother makes a pretty sizable meal of this absurd concept, mostly thanks to Lopez’s generally assured performance, which can make even the wildest of ideas work. However, here, she’s matched just as well with relative newcomer Lucy Paez, who plays Mothers’ daughter, Zoe. Together, Lopez and Paez succeed in raising The mothers most convoluted elements in a solid action drama. Their fine efforts are bolstered by a surprising amount of technical flair that holds the film together, even when The mothers needlessly austere threatens to shoot himself in the foot.

However, this occasional excess often works in its favor. The mother has enormous reach, hopping to spin in place in harsh Canadian winters and humid Cuban nights. The promise of this lineup is evident from the film’s opening moments, which take us to the FBI safehouse where the mother is being held, trying to broker a deal for her freedom by providing information to federal authorities. This scene has the distinct feel of a classic spy thriller, by way of a first Impossible mission Payment. When the safe house is, of course, attacked by assailants bent on revenge, the film sets up for a big and perilous journey, with plenty of limitless violence to get out the door.

The men after the mother are goons, sent by Hector Alvarez (Gael Garca Bernal) to clean up the house of his relentless partner in crime, Adrian Lovell (Joseph Fiennes). Hector and Adrian are the ones who brought the mother into the fold, back when she was the most skilled sniper in her military unit, and their operation will cease if the mother manages to abandon them. And while they may not succeed in their first mission to eliminate their (then pregnant) defector, the two remain determined to retaliate for the next 12 years.

But the Mother has foreseen this. She stipulated that the inevitable endangerment of her daughters would result in an alert from Officer William Cruise (Omari Hardwick), whom the mother rescued in a seemingly random act of kindness at the shelter a decade earlier. When Zoe is abducted, the Mother is ready. Despite her best attempts to thwart the kidnapping with all her long-range shooting expertise so as never to alert Zoe to her real mother’s presence, she fails to protect her child. Too bad for Hector and Adrian that the mother would be happy to give her life to make sure Zoe is free.

What follows is an exciting, worldwide mish-mash of maternal fury. Lopez oozes intensity and star power in equal measure, lighting up the screen with an impressive array of well-rehearsed fight choreography in the film’s first act. I have often found myself speechless in front of The motherIt’s fast paced, which could have easily tripped over its own speed as soon as the film slows down a bit in the middle. It’s not easy to pull nuns down the street during a chase scene, to delightfully thrilling murder scenes, to a thrilling mission of reconnaissance and retrieval that ultimately leads into a much quieter second act. But a tremendous rhythm is one of The motherbetter features. Without it, its excessive script would be much harder to ignore.

Director Niki Caro moves The mother with a steady stride, and effectively prevent its long middle part from becoming an obstacle. It’s here that the film takes its time, building a mother-daughter connection though that doesn’t always ring with the truth it needs to properly raise the cinema’s stakes. Zoe and the mother have a unique relationship, simply through their shared history, which Zoe had never been aware of. But the script never quite lets reality seep into their fugitive status. Zoe and the mother function as characters, not with a semblance of real people. They work together to help the film reach its finish line, instead of achieving the authenticity viewers will crave.

Through it all, Caros’ capable direction is enough to maintain focus, even when the narrative begins to dip. Remarkable shots of cranes across the Canadian mountains and across fields in downpours dotted with snowmobiles are truly enchanting to watch, often reviving The mothers wavering sense of dread. Some perfect (and unexpected) soundtrack choices also work in this direction. I never knew I needed to see Jennifer Lopez teach her daughter how to shoot a sniper rifle, to a song by Grimes. But you know what they say The mother knows better. Well, sometimes.

