Saltwater Coastal debuts; last minute meal for mothers day

Launch of the Saltwater Coastal Grill

With the Saltwater Coastal Grill opening this week, diners heading to the Parkway Bank Park Entertainment District in Rosemont now have another option to consider. Serving upscale and innovative seafood, sushi, omakase and Mediterranean-inspired dishes, the kitchen is led by Chef Cruz Goler and Sushi Master Ichiro Hu. Diners can expect raw sea bass and omakase and menus such as crispy haloumi cheese, whole roasted beets with tabbouleh salad, whole grilled Mediterranean orata, half a cold water lobster from New England with saffron aioli, wild king crab legs with chilli mayonnaise, seafood spins, sashimi and sushi rolls, fresh oysters and more. Drinks include classic cocktails, sangrias, tiki drinks and more. Hours of operation are 4 p.m. to 11 p.m. Tuesday through Thursday and 4 p.m. to midnight Friday and Saturday.



Saltwater Coastal Grill in Rosemont offers a variety of unique cocktails.

– Courtesy of Iris MacKinnon

Saltwater Coastal Grill is at 5509 Park Place, Rosemont, saltwaterrosemont.com/.

mothers day part 2

Mother’s Day is Sunday! Here are some last-minute dining options in the suburbs, but there’s no guarantee that reservations will always be available. For the full list of restaurant specials, see dailyherald.com/entlife/.

The Barn Steakhouse: 1016 Church St., rear entrance, Evanston, (847) 868-8041, thebarnsteakhouse.com/. Book now for Mother’s Day Brunch, which runs from 10:30 a.m. to 2 p.m. on May 14. Dine on brioche French Toast, Steak and Eggs, Eggs Benedict, Crab Spaghetti, Chopped Barn Salad, Mac and Cheese, Seared Salmon Fillet and more.

Broken Oar: 614 Rawson Bridge Road, Port Barrington, (847) 639-9468, brokenoar.com/events. At Broken Oar, mom can enjoy the Mother’s Day Brunch buffet on the air deck or in the upper level dining room from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. on May 14. Enjoy made-to-order omelets, honey-glazed ham, breakfast potatoes, scrambled eggs, French toast, fruit, pastries and more. It’s $24.95 for adults and $10.95 for kids under 10. Reservations required.

Cooper’s Hawk: Locations in Arlington Heights, Burr Ridge, Downers Grove, Gurnee, Kildeer, Morton Grove, Naperville, South Barrington, St. Charles, Wheeling; chwinery.com/. Cooper’s Hawk is now taking reservations for Mother’s Day meals.

Davanti Enoteca: 800 Hillgrove Ave, Western Springs, (708) 783-1060, davantienoteca.com/. Reservations are available now for the Mother’s Day Dinner.

From Pescara: 2124 Northbrook Court, Northbrook, (847) 498-4321, di-pescara.com/events/mothers-day-brunch-and-specials/. Mother’s Day at Mother’s Day Brunch from 10:30 a.m. to 2 p.m. Sunday. Treat him to a Chicken Fried Maine Lobster Tail with a Belgian Waffle, Banana Foster French Toast, Maryland Benedict Crab Cake, California Omelet with a Big Chunk of Crab and more. Add mimosas or Bloody Marys for $15. Dinner specials, which run from 2 p.m. to 8 p.m., include Maine lobster bisque, miso-glazed Alaskan wild halibut, surf and turf (5-ounce center-cut tenderloin and sea scallops in parmesan crust) and chocolate mousse cake with strawberry chocolate dip. Reservations required.

Italian Disotto: 310 Green Bay Road, Highwood, (224) 765-9490, disottoitalian.com/. Disotto is taking reservations now for Mother’s Day.

Francesca’s: The Mother’s Day buffet menu will be available at Francesca’s Famiglia in Barrington, Francesca’s Tavola in Arlington Heights, Francesca’s Fortunato in Frankfort, Francesca’s Amici in Elmhurst and Francesca’s Vicinato in Palos Park. Brunch, 10 a.m. to 3 p.m., offers prime rib rubbed with porcini mushrooms, made-to-order omelettes, mini waffles, breakfast sausages, pastries, fruit, shrimp cocktail, chopped salad, rigatoni melanzane and more. It’s $55 for adults and $15 for children. The dinner menu will be available from 4 p.m. to 9 p.m. Reservations required. miafrancesca.com/mothersday/. All other Francescas will be offering Mother’s Day specialties such as grilled calamari insalata ($15), spicy lobster pasta ($38), glazed Arctic char ($29), porcini rib eye ($49) and tiramisu with limoncello ($12).

Johnny’s Kitchen & Tap: 1740 Milwaukee Ave, Glenview, (847) 699-9999, johnnyskitchenandtap.com/. Mother’s Day specials offered from 11 a.m. to 10 p.m. on May 14 include Honey Ginger Scallops, Prime Rib, Cedar Planked Salmon, Filet Mignon Supreme, Lake Superior Lake Whitefish and Moreover. Reservations requested.







Unlimited mimosas for $15 per person will be available on Mother’s Day at Krafted Burger Bar + Tap.

– Courtesy of Krafted Burger Bar + Tap

Krafted Burger Bar + Tap: 641 E. Boughton Road, Bolingbrook, (630) 296-0258, and 111 E. 1st St., Elmhurst, (331) 225-0853, kraftedburgerbar.com/. From 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. on May 14, dine on brunch favorites and sip bottomless mimosas for $15 per person. Plus, enjoy live music from 11:30 a.m. to 2:30 p.m. at both locations. Reservations requested.

Murder Mystery Martini Party

Looking for something unique to do with mom this weekend? How about the Martini Room 1920s Murder Mystery Martini Party? Make reservations now – once you do, you’ll receive a character sketch (suspect, detective, or witness), instructions, and a secret password to enter the speakeasy-themed lounge. The party starts at 5:30 p.m. on Saturday, May 13 with 1920s-themed appetizers and cocktails (cash bar). Period attire is encouraged. Tickets at $50 per person only can be purchased at eventbrite.com before 4 p.m. Saturday.

The Martini Room is located at 161 E. Chicago St., Elgin, (847) 741-0349, martiniroomelgin.com.



Sushi bowls are a specialty at BASH Geneva, which is hosting a late grand opening next week.

– Courtesy of BASH

It’s a BASH!

What if Burger and Sushi House (BASH) opened its doors in September 2022 in Geneva but hadn’t yet organized a grand opening party? They are now, and they’re doing it well with multi-day specials Tuesday through Saturday, May 16-20, and a first patio party at 11 a.m. on Friday, May 19, with a ribbon cutting and past sliders. and sushi rolls and frozen cocktail samples. Led by Executive Chef Joseph Mosconi, the restaurant’s menu features sushi, sashimi, nigiri, artisan burgers, a selection of mac and cheese, cocktails and more. Tuesday, May 16, it’s $5 off specialty cocktails and free crab rangoon or spring roll with any purchase (limit one per table), and Wednesday, May 17, Mochi Doki Mochi offer free with any purchase (limit one per table) and half-price wine. Thursday, May 18 means half-price BOGO burgers (excluding surf and turf) and $2 off draft beer, and Saturday, May 20, 20% off food on the patio from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. h. Hours are 4 p.m. to 9 p.m. Tuesday to Thursday, 11 a.m. to 10 p.m. Friday and Saturday, and 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. Sunday.

BASH is at 124 W. State St., Geneva, (630) 587-2274, burgerandsushihouse.com/.



BASH in Geneva is hosting a late grand opening and first terrace party from May 16-20.

– Courtesy of BASH

Guzman and Gomez arrive at Crystal Lake

Guzman y Gomez opens the doors to its third suburban Chicago location — this time in Crystal Lake — from 10 a.m. to 9 p.m. Thursday, May 18, when the fast-food Mexican restaurant will offer $5 burritos and bowls all day. daytime. GYG, known for its made-to-order bowls, nachos, burritos, tacos, nacho fries and Cali burrito (a burrito with fries inside), will be open for breakfast, lunch and dinner from 7 a.m. to 10 p.m. daily.

Guzman y Gomez is at 5459 Northwest Hwy., Crystal Lake, guzmanygomez.com/.

