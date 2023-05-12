Bollywood songs that celebrate the spirit of motherhood





Bombay (Maharashtra) [India]May 11 (ANI): A mother is the embodiment of love and affection, sacrificing every moment of her life. A mother does everything and anything to ensure the well-being of her child. They are our best guides and no one can make us feel special like them. Whatever our age, we will always be children for them. Fortunately, Bollywood has created several songs dedicated to mothers over the years, reiterating the importance of “Maa” in our lives. As we celebrate Mother’s Day, May 14, check out the soothing melodies mentioned below that you can play this Mother’s Day to shower your mom with love. 1. ChunarBollywood never fails to disappoint, whether it’s our mother’s happiness or our homeland, India. This song is from the movie “ABCD 2” and depicts Varun Dhawan dancing while remembering his mother, who was his support. Sung by Arijit Singh, the lyrics of this song are written by Mayur Suri. The song received huge love from the audience. 2. MaaAre you talking about the best song for Mother’s Day? How can we forget this super moving song from the movie ‘Taare Zameen Par’? The film had a distinct narrative in itself, and the song can be heard on stage as this youngster, Ishaan Awasthi, was sent to boarding school for his own good. The song was written by Prasoon Joshi and performed by Shankar Mahadevan. The film also starred Aamir Khan and Tisca Chopra in the lead roles. 3. Luka ChuppiThe song is taken from the movie “Rang De Basanti”, in which a group of Delhi-based friends fight for the honor of their comrade, an air force man. Sung by Lata Mangeshkar and AR Rehman and written by Prasoon Joshi and AR Rehman, the melodious track received great responses from audiences and has been viewed over 34 million times. 4. Legendary singer KK’s Meri MaaSung and written by Irshad Kamil, the song was part of the movie “Yaariyaan” and depicted the protagonist expressing his love for his mother during a concert. 5. Maa Da LaadlaToo many emotional titles? You can listen to this funny song from the comedy movie “Dostana” to have a good time with your mother. This song is perfect for all the guys who came out of their mother’s hand. Whether it’s after getting married or after leaving town. 6. Tu Kitni Achhi HaiMother’s Day would be incomplete without listening and singing this beautiful music ‘Tu Kitni Achhi Hai’. “Tu Kitni Achhi Hai”, sung by the famous Lata Mangeshkar, is taken from the 1968 film “Raja Aur Runk”. The music was created by Laxmikant-Pyarelal, while the lyrics were written by Anand Bakshi. Nirupa Roy, Bollywood’s favorite on-screen mother, is featured in the song. (ANI)

