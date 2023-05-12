Taarak actor Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah accuses producer of sexual harassment

Asit Kumarr Modi said he would take legal action against the actor. (To file)

A ‘Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah’ actor on Thursday accused producer Asit Kumarr Modi and two others of sexual harassment, a charge they denied, saying she was fired from the show due to bad conduct. Modi also said he would take legal action against the actor for trying to defame him and the show.

The actress said she sent an official letter to relevant authorities, including the National Commission for Women (NCW) and the Mumbai Police, on April 8, accusing Mr. Modi, project manager Sohail Ramani and executive producer Jatin Bajaj of sexual harassment and insulting the modesty of a woman.

According to a senior officer at the Powai Police Station, they received the request on May 8.

The actor claimed that Mr Modi had “sexually harassed” her on several occasions over the past few years.

“He was making uncharitable comments but I was ignoring them. In March 2019 in Singapore he said a lot of things like ‘Come to my room, let’s drink some whisky’,” she alleged.

“I’ve been quiet but shared these things with two of my co-workers. They were often protective of me. They’re still working on the show so there’s not much they can do,” the actor told PTI.

She also claimed to have told Ramani about her ordeal.

“I said to him, ‘I don’t want to work on the show.’ He said, ‘We’re going to stop your payment for four months.’ Mentally, they put pressure on me,” she added.

Modi denied the actor’s claims and said he would take legal action against her for trying to defame him and the show.

“Since we terminated her services, she has been making these allegations without basis,” the producer told PTI.

He also claimed the actor was pulled from the show for “misconduct.”

“We were filming March 7 on Holi. Something happened and she misbehaved. We suffered a financial loss. The director and the production team said they wouldn’t work with her because she behaved badly and mistreated them.

“They decided to take her off the show. I was in the United States when this incident happened. Once we took her off the show, she started making accusations against us. We are in talks with our lawyers. They will decide on the future to act,” Modi said.

However, the actor alleged that Ramani and Bajaj misbehaved with her on the show’s sets on March 7.

In a statement to the media, Ramani and Bajaj denied the allegations, saying she regularly misbehaves with the entire show crew.

“We had to terminate her contract because of her bad behavior and indiscipline during filming. During this incident, Asit ji was in the United States. She is now trying to defame us and the series by making baseless allegations .

“We have already filed our complaint against these baseless allegations with the relevant authorities,” Ramani and Bajaj said in the joint statement.

When asked why she hadn’t come forward with her allegations sooner, the actress said she didn’t have the courage to speak up at the time.

“As a woman, you think they’re big shots. How can you deal with them when your bread and butter comes from this (show)? I thought the easiest way to deal with that was to leave the series, so this time I was threatened with cutting off four months of payment. This time I was not able to quit and not even now,” she alleged.

The show’s makers – Harshad Joshi, Rushi Dave and Armaan Dhanesha – also claimed that the actor lacked discipline and was not focused on his work.

“We regularly had to complain to the production manager about her behavior. On her last day, she was violent in front of the whole crew and left the set without finishing her shoot,” they said.

“Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah”, which began airing in 2008, is one of the longest-running sitcoms in Indian television history. It also features popular actors Dilip Joshi, Munmun Dutta and Mandar Chandwadkar.

