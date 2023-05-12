Entertainment
Taarak actor Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah accuses producer of sexual harassment
Mumbai:
A ‘Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah’ actor on Thursday accused producer Asit Kumarr Modi and two others of sexual harassment, a charge they denied, saying she was fired from the show due to bad conduct. Modi also said he would take legal action against the actor for trying to defame him and the show.
The actress said she sent an official letter to relevant authorities, including the National Commission for Women (NCW) and the Mumbai Police, on April 8, accusing Mr. Modi, project manager Sohail Ramani and executive producer Jatin Bajaj of sexual harassment and insulting the modesty of a woman.
According to a senior officer at the Powai Police Station, they received the request on May 8.
The actor claimed that Mr Modi had “sexually harassed” her on several occasions over the past few years.
“He was making uncharitable comments but I was ignoring them. In March 2019 in Singapore he said a lot of things like ‘Come to my room, let’s drink some whisky’,” she alleged.
“I’ve been quiet but shared these things with two of my co-workers. They were often protective of me. They’re still working on the show so there’s not much they can do,” the actor told PTI.
She also claimed to have told Ramani about her ordeal.
“I said to him, ‘I don’t want to work on the show.’ He said, ‘We’re going to stop your payment for four months.’ Mentally, they put pressure on me,” she added.
Modi denied the actor’s claims and said he would take legal action against her for trying to defame him and the show.
“Since we terminated her services, she has been making these allegations without basis,” the producer told PTI.
He also claimed the actor was pulled from the show for “misconduct.”
“We were filming March 7 on Holi. Something happened and she misbehaved. We suffered a financial loss. The director and the production team said they wouldn’t work with her because she behaved badly and mistreated them.
“They decided to take her off the show. I was in the United States when this incident happened. Once we took her off the show, she started making accusations against us. We are in talks with our lawyers. They will decide on the future to act,” Modi said.
However, the actor alleged that Ramani and Bajaj misbehaved with her on the show’s sets on March 7.
In a statement to the media, Ramani and Bajaj denied the allegations, saying she regularly misbehaves with the entire show crew.
“We had to terminate her contract because of her bad behavior and indiscipline during filming. During this incident, Asit ji was in the United States. She is now trying to defame us and the series by making baseless allegations .
“We have already filed our complaint against these baseless allegations with the relevant authorities,” Ramani and Bajaj said in the joint statement.
When asked why she hadn’t come forward with her allegations sooner, the actress said she didn’t have the courage to speak up at the time.
“As a woman, you think they’re big shots. How can you deal with them when your bread and butter comes from this (show)? I thought the easiest way to deal with that was to leave the series, so this time I was threatened with cutting off four months of payment. This time I was not able to quit and not even now,” she alleged.
The show’s makers – Harshad Joshi, Rushi Dave and Armaan Dhanesha – also claimed that the actor lacked discipline and was not focused on his work.
“We regularly had to complain to the production manager about her behavior. On her last day, she was violent in front of the whole crew and left the set without finishing her shoot,” they said.
“Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah”, which began airing in 2008, is one of the longest-running sitcoms in Indian television history. It also features popular actors Dilip Joshi, Munmun Dutta and Mandar Chandwadkar.
(Except for the title, this story has not been edited by NDTV staff and is published from a syndicated feed.)
|
Sources
2/ https://www.ndtv.com/india-news/taarak-mehta-ka-ooltah-chashmah-actor-jennifer-mistry-bansiwal-accuses-producer-of-sexual-harassment-4027442
The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article
What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online
LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos
to request, modification Contact us at Here or [email protected]
Recent Posts
- All UK Eurovision entries are ranked from worst to best.
- Taarak actor Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah accuses producer of sexual harassment
- Pirates welcome Creighton to final homestand
- Keke Palmer stuns in a blue Sergio Hudson dress
- Northern California shook as a 5.5-magnitude earthquake hits the region | world News
- Imran Khan alleges murder plot, no toilet he was kept in after arrest
- Trump’s town hall on CNN showed us the wrong way to interview a lying president. There is a right way.
- Johnson at 10 book review – Anthony Seldon and Raymond Newell
- Bollywood songs that celebrate the spirit of motherhood
- Google Home undergoing major update
- Washington maneuvers as Beijing pushes for peace talks with Ukraine
- editorial | Mums the word: PM Modi likes to talk and doesn’t like to talk