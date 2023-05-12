Tom Hanks on Hollywood movies and the loss of viewership to TikTok

Going to the movies is no longer part of the social contract, one of Hollywood’s biggest stars told a packed house at Chicagos Auditorium Theater on Wednesday night.

We are all going through a sea change in the way we decide to entertain ourselves, said Tom Hanks during a conversation with Peter Sagal, the host of Wait, don’t tell me. And in a world where you can stay home and be entertained for free through TikTok and YouTube, Hanks said getting people to the movies has never been harder.

Hanks, 66, was in Chicago to promote his first novel, The making of another major cinematic masterpiece, which came out this week. As its title suggests, the fictional book follows the making of one movie in particular, a superhero action flick.

Hanks may be one of the last Hollywood actors to not star in a superhero movie himself. But he, of course, knows life on a movie set. In a somewhat lackluster review, The New York Times said Hanks novel is a loving tribute to those workers who help make movies.

During Hanks’ appearance on Wednesday in Chicago, the Forrest Gump star (for which he won an Oscar in 1995) grew nostalgic for more than an hour and a half of the people he met on movie sets, often jumping out of his chair to make animated impressions of directors or makeup artists.

Tom Hanks admits accepting his Oscar for best actor for his role in Forrest Gump at the Oscars in 1995. Michael Caulfield/Associated Press

Although Hanks repeatedly praised Chicago as a good union town, he failed to acknowledge that some of the people who help make movie screenwriters are currently on strike .

Hanks has written screenplays and in 2017 he published a collection of short stories, Uncommon type. But why a novel?

This thing is going around in my head and I can’t stop it, he says. I have always written in one form or another. I’ve always wanted to write prose.

So Hanks wrote what he knows by writing what Sagal called a beautifully crafted tale about the people listed further down in the film’s credits.

Everyone thinks they know the process of making a movie and no one knows the process of making a movie, Hanks told the crowd of more than 3,100 at the event hosted by WBEZ and the University Club of Chicago.

Tom Hanks’ debut novel, The Making of Another Major Motion Picture Masterpiece, was released this week. David Kindler

Always Hollywood’s beloved nice guy, Hanks deftly dropped a whole string of four-letter words, before finally apologizing for his baseball language.

While Hanks’ book is pure fiction, he said it wouldn’t have been fair to clearly base the characters on his colleagues in show business, he said everyone he’s worked with is there somewhere. .

And the egocentric male main character? Well, Hanks said he didn’t have to look far to help him write this character. He admitted he was that guy on set.

I did exactly what this guy did, Hanks said. I have been wrong many times.

Sagal asked Hanks what’s next for him now that he’s written a novel. After all, the Hollywood A-lister can do whatever he wants, right?

Hanks said no. The truth is, I can’t make the movie I want. I have to come in and fight tooth and nail, Hanks said. It’s a fight in which he is committed: to make films that still matter to the public.