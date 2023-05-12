‘Hindi cinema is something every actor will dream of’, Bellamkonda Sreenivas on his Bollywood debut – ThePrint





Ahmedabad (Gujarat) [India]May 12 (ANI): Telugu actor Bellamkonda Sai Sreenivas is set to make his Bollywood debut with Hindi remake of Prabhas-SS Rajamouli’s ‘Chathrapathi’. As the film is set to hit theaters on Friday, the rising star of Telugu cinema is already in love with Hindi cinema. In an exclusive chat with ANI, Sreenivas spoke about his thoughts on working in a Hindi film and said, “The love I had from Hindi audiences because my Hindi dubbed Telugu films got amazing views and I wanted to thank them in the right way by giving them a great movie, so our whole team tried and worked hard. And I thought Hindi cinema is something every actor would dream of because if you want to reach every corner Hindi cinema is the only way. Bellamkunda also won Best Male Debut Film for his Telugu film in 2015 also commented on his expectations for the film. “I definitely want one more. So I got the best first film rate in 2015 for my Telugu film and again in 2023 I’m sure I will get the best first film rate again for the movie ‘Chatarpathi’,” he said. As the film serves up a lot of action, Bellamkunda explained how the action should be mixed with emotions in order to deliver a wonderful experience to the audience. He said, “Whenever the content merges, the action needs emotions. As just for action, it’s not fun to do a project. As if there was an emotion, there was an action, then it rose. So I still believe in it because we have a very emotional film and it’s going to be great. “I think the content of the movie is something that deserves to be delivered in the widest way possible. It’s a great movie, it’s great content and I’m sure when you see this movie, you will definitely enjoy it and audiences will think it’s ‘paise wasool’ (it’s worth it),” Shreenivas added when asked about his reaction to the film’s script. Looking confident for his Bollywood journey, he also mentioned the fact that every Telugu movie star has succeeded in the industry, so he will continue the trend. Sreenivas is known for his performances in movies like “Sita”, “Alludu Adhurs”, “Kavacham” and many more. “Chatrapathi” tells the story of a protagonist who rose up against oppression to become a savior of immigrants who suffered massive exploitation. It also stars actors Bhagyashree, Sharad Kelkar, Sahil Vaid, Amit Nair, Rajendra Gupta and Shivam Patil among others. On his experience working in film, Sreenivas Bellamkonda said earlier, “I’m happy to make my Bollywood debut with a special film like ‘Chatrapathi’ which is a very exciting and engaging mass-action performer. Every moment Working on this film has been as exciting as it is challenging and we are happy to finally be able to bring it to audiences across India. The film is an official Hindi remake of a Telugu film with the same title, directed by ‘RRR’ director SS Rajamouli and starring Prabhas and Shriya Saran in the lead roles. (ANI) This report is generated automatically from the ANI news service. ThePrint declines all responsibility for its content.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://theprint.in/features/hindi-cinema-is-something-every-actor-will-dream-of-bellamkonda-sreenivas-on-his-bollywood-debut/1569303/ The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos