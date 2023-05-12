Jamie Foxx: What happened to the Hollywood star and why is he in hospital?

Get our free weekly email for all the latest film news from our film critic Clarisse Loughrey Receive our free The Life Cinematic email

IIt’s been a month since Jamie Foxx was hospitalized after suffering a medical complication.

Since the multi-hyphenated star fell ill, very few details have emerged about her condition.

We wanted to share that my dad, Jamie Foxx, had a medical complication yesterday, the actor’s daughter Corinne Foxx said in a social media statement April 12.

Fortunately, with quick action and great care, he is already on the road to recovery. We know how much he is loved and appreciate your prayers, she added. The family requests privacy during this time.

Conflicting accounts of Foxx’s status emerged during his nearly 30-day stay in hospital. While most reports suggest the actor is recovering, a source said Radar Tuesday (May 9) that his friends and family are hoping for the best but preparing for the worst.

What we know about his illness and recovery

On April 20, Bad Boys star Martin Lawrence said Additional that Foxx was better.

(Getty Images)

My prayers go out for him every night and I just wish him the best, one of the best we’ve had in Hollywood. Not only one of the best artists, but a good person, he added.

Foxx broke his silence on social media on May 3, thanking fans for their support.

Appreciate all the love!!! feel blessed [prayer, heart and fox emoji]the actor shared on his Instagram story.

The same day, a source close to the actor told TMZ that he needs all the prayers and wishes his fans can muster.

Foxx also thanked Nick Cannon for stepping in to replace him as host of the Fox game show, Defeat Shazam.

(Getty Images)

Everyone at FOX Entertainment wishes Jamie well as he continues his recovery, and we greatly appreciate Nick’s willingness to step up and help this summer, Beat Shazam announced on Instagram.

Dude, I pray. I literally said prayers out loud, Cannon said of Foxx.

On May 4, comedian Kevin Hart also suggested Foxx was on the mend.

The great thing is that he’s getting better in his situation, and everyone’s prayers, everyone’s love, the energy, it’s all seen and felt [by him]Hart told hosts Logan Paul and Mike Majlak about their impulsive podcast.

In this case, you just want the guy to get out of the situation and go home.

Hart continued: I don’t know the specifics or the exact details of what’s going on, but as far as I know there’s a lot of progression and a world of better.

On Tuesday, May 9, Corinne shared a commercial in which she stars alongside her father for Intel on social media.

Many other stars wished the actor a speedy recovery on Instagram.

Foxx was in Georgia, USA to shoot the next Netflix movie Back to action when he was taken to a medical center. He remains there and is being kept under observation, US media reported.

The actor has found his Any Sunday (1999) and Anne (2014) costar Cameron Diaz for the film, who has since returned to filming while body doubles under for Foxx.

The Seth Gordon (Horrible bosses) marks Diaz’s first film since quitting acting in 2014.

It was intended as an action comedy; however, all plot details have been kept under wraps.

Kyle Chandler, Glenn Close, Andrew Scott, Jamie Demetriou, McKenna Roberts and Rylan Jackson also star.

Foxx is widely known to be one of the cutest and most talented stars in Hollywood. He is as famous for his career as he is for his ability to act, sing, dance and act.

To be honest, I don’t consider myself famous, really not, he said The rake in a recent profile. I’ve always been the guy, my whole career, that people feel familiar with, not really a celebrity.

It’s important to keep good people around who always keep it real with you. My friends that I met when I came to Los Angeles 30 years ago are still the same friends. We all keep kicking and laughing.