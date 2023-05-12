Sharat Saxena reveals actors like him aren’t invited to Bollywood parties





Phir Hera Pheri actor Sharat Saxena has revealed that people like him are not invited to Bollywood parties. He said stars only talk to other stars and people like him only interact with other stars on film sets. In a video posted on the Rajshri Unplugged YouTube channel, the veteran actor said no, nobody invites me to parties. Parties are for stars, and stars exist on different strata (Nahi ji, mujhe party mein koi invite nahi karta. Parties hoti hain stars ke liye, aur stars ek alag strata pe rehte hain, woh alag level pe hote hain). Stars only talk to stars, stars only dine and party with other stars. He went on to say that we are in a separate part of the film industry. We exist in that part of the film industry that people don’t know about. We meet stars during filming and leave when our work is done Hum chale jaate hain. Earlier in an interview, the actor explained how the movie industry rejects other actors once they start to age. He says the film industry is an industry for young people and you have to look young to work and fit in. Besides, the actor is known for playing villainous roles in various films. The actor has worked in over 300 films and some of his greatest hits include Phir Hera Pheri, Mr India, Ghayal, Khiladi and Baghban. Spending five decades in Indian cinema, Sharat has worked in Malayalam, Punjabi, Telugu and Tamil films. The actor was last seen in the film Tadap released in 2021. He recently worked in a Hume Toh Loot Liya web series directed by Surendra Verma. Related

