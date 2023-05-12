Prabhat Choudhary, Bollywood Strategy Director

It can be said that Prabhat Choudhary is one of India’s most influential men in Bollywood. The fact that not everyone knows him adds to his charm. A man who prefers to let his work speak for itself, Choudhary is the founder of Spice PR, one of India’s leading media management companies. He is also the mastermind behind one of the biggest campaigns of 2015. The line ‘Kattappa ne Bahubali ko kyu mara?’ not only added to the hype around Baahubali, a film that won the highest opening weekend in India but also kept people hooked until the release of the second installment, Baahubali 2: the conclusiontwo years later.

Spice’s roster features some of the country’s top talent including Deepika Padukone, Prabhas, Hrithik Roshan, Allu Arjun, Sanjay Leela Bhansali and Aamir Khan. Known for throwing some of B-Town’s best parties, it’s rare to see his name on the trending reels of Viral Bhayani and Manav Manglanis pap watch. Is this calm attitude a conscious decision? Well, my job is to push my clients there, not myself, he said evenly. It is important to remember this because it is very easy to be seduced by the glamor that constantly surrounds you. I know I’m not one of them; I am on the periphery and a support system to those in it.

In the industry, Choudhary is known as one of the hardest men to meet or hire. Thanks to its large clientele, this is understandable. So what sets his work apart from others? The way I see myself, I’m an ideas person. I devote a lot of time to generating these ideas, which come from my detailed travels inside the country, a lot of reading and keeping in touch with the realities around me. Making a huge difference in someone’s life is the biggest motivator. I approach my work and my strategy as one would approach a painting. Each day the artist gets up to add some color to their work and wait for it to come together, Choudhary says. He believes this artistic approach to his work helps him keep up with the changing dynamics of the industry. The world has changed so much, especially in my field. Suddenly, public relations is extremely relevant and we have become central in the lives of the people who are at the heart of this country and society, he adds with a laugh.

But I must add that this sense of relevance sometimes gives me a boost. It’s like an addiction. You’re starting to think you’re an extremely important person (laughs), which is why I always look at it in a detached way. I’m driven by this need for my job in the industry, but I don’t let it lull me into a false sense of complacency. In 2004, Choudhary’s first major project was the Rani Mukerji-Saif Ali Khan star Hum Tum. I ask him to define the change he has seen over the past two decades. At the time, it was like, okay, this movie is coming out, and that’s how we’re going to promote it, and then we’re done. Now we live and breathe movies; much of this change has happened in the last two or three years. I don’t think the changes in 2004 and 2019 were as significant as those between 2019 and now. Everything has undergone a change. Our business and revenue models have changed, as has the way we see and do things. Despite the big upheaval, Choudhary appreciates that more mediums have opened up for the movies. For him, it just means that people now have the opportunity to find work beyond traditional Bollywood films. I like the fact that everyone around me is busy. Any half-decent actor or writer is busy working.

What has also changed is our access to the stars. Choudhary feels that the unattainable aura around the actors has faded, but he doesn’t necessarily see that as a bad thing. I’m a kid of the 90s and I watch Shah Rukh Khan, and even now he seems to be up there on a pedestal. But I think that’s not the case with young actors. The pedestal, the throne, no longer exists. But what we have now are connections. The key is to look for qualities that will connect with people and focus on that, he explains.

As someone who has successfully grown his business and has also launched several media projects, I ask Choudhary what his metrics for success are. It’s something very personal. Being able to appreciate every little thing around me remains a measure of success for me. Sitting here, having this conversation, in one of the best places in Mumbai, I don’t take that for granted. I appreciate these regular things. And my goal remains to be joyful from within.

We end the conversation with a quick coffee and a tip for anyone who wants to lead celebrity management. Your ability to deal with chaos will define your future. Your ability to process multiple things, a barrage of unrelated things, and make sense of it will define you and set you apart from others. I sincerely believe that the future of my work lies in turning every crisis into an opportunity and capitalizing on it.

