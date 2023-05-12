City asks neighbors for opinion on return of St. Armands Winter Festival





Longboat Key residents are invited to share their thoughts on the possibility of another St. Armands Circle winter show. Last year’s festival angered residents surrounding the Circle against the potential traffic such a festival would bring to the Circle. The main concern was traffic to and from the already congested area during the holidays. The city is asking residents and businesses on Barrier Island to send an email with their opinion on whether the winter festival at St. Armands Circle Park should go ahead again, the official said. president of the St. Armands Residents Association, Chris Goglia, in an email. His email details what some of the major issues with hosting another event can bring and include: The legality of leasing a public park easement to a private company

The opportunity to close a city park for more than four months for private use, which would include the six-week festival and three months to fix the grass

The suitability of locating a festival in a known traffic choke point during one of the busiest traffic weeks of the year (between Christmas and New Years) compared to another location in the city such as the Robarts Arena

The adequacy of this festival with the shops of Saint-Armands A special e-mail address, [email protected], was created by the City of Sarasota for residents and interested parties to submit their opinions. The comment period ends June 2. Anonymous comments will not be accepted. If we are to eliminate traffic chaos in St. Armands, it is important to respond to this opportunity for all of our neighbors, Commissioner BJ Bishop said in an email. Goglia also wrote about what information to include in the email, such as your opinion on a festival return, any explanation of your opinion, your name and address and the community you belong to, such as Longboat Key, Lido Key or Bird Key. Ahead of last year’s event, Mayor Ken Schneier wrote a letter to the city on behalf of the city and its residents detailing the barrier islands’ concerns with the festival’s origin and the potential to exacerbate a problem. circulation already present. However, after the festival, Schneier said he heard no complaints from residents directly connected to the festival. I heard hardly any complaints about the festival, he said. There were some traffic issues getting downtown, but I’m not sure any of them focused on street travel. Armands. The festival lasted six weeks, from November 18 to January 3. It was open from 4 p.m. to 9 p.m. Monday through Thursday and from noon to 9 p.m. Friday through Sunday. Activities and attractions included: Synthetic ice rink

Carousel

Railless train journeys

Photographs inside a life-size snow globe

Crafts and games

Free daily entertainment by local artists

Treasure hunt of the merchants of the Saint-Armands circle

