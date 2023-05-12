Priyanka Chopra is a bold woman: Lisa talks about the actor’s ‘beef with people’ in Bollywood | Bollywood





Actress and author Lisa Ray has opened up about Priyanka Chopra’s statement on politics in Bollywood, and her not getting movies and “having beef with people”. Lisa said that while she didn’t have the same experiences as Priyanka, she also “refused to play along” and stood up against “a lot of egos in the industry”. Lisa praised Priyanka for sharing her experience and called her “a very bold, intelligent, accomplished and driven woman of today.” Read also : Priyanka Chopra moved to Hollywood as she had ‘people beef’ in Bollywood Lisa Ray called Priyanka Chopra “bold” and “smart”. Lisa Ray played Samara, an actress struggling with bipolar disorder, who also has a same-sex relationship with her trainer Umang in Four More Shots Please! season 2. Apart from the Prime Video series, Lisa has worked in films such as (2005) and Bollywood/Hollywood (2002). In a new interview, she was asked about her views on Priyanka Chopra’s recent statement about Bollywood and if she had had a similar experience. Lisa Ray told The Times of India: “I didn’t have that exact experience, but I wrote about my experiences in my book. I refused to play the game and went against a lot of egos. in the industry. I won’t say I paid the price for that because I never wanted to be part of the mainstream Bollywood, so I was in a very different position.” Calling Priyanka bold and inspirational, Lisa added: “I think Priyanka is definitely a very bold, smart, accomplished and driven woman of today and a hope for tomorrow. She inspires the younger generation to pursue her vision, without compromise. That’s another subtle message that she conveys. So I prefer to talk about the subtle messages that she conveys. Just by being there, by being self-taught. In a high-profile interview earlier this year, Priyanka said she wasn’t the happiest with the job she was getting in Bollywood. She also revealed how she had “beef” with some people in the industry and why she chose to move to Hollywood. Speaking to Dax Shepard on his Armchair Expert podcast in March, Priyanka said: “I was being pushed into a corner of the industry (Bollywood). I had people not casting me, I had beef with people, I’m not good at playing this game, so I was a bit tired of politics and said I needed a break.” After trying her luck in the music scene in the United States, Priyanka took part in her first American show, ABC’s Quantico, in 2015. Since then, Priyanka has worked in Hollywood films such as Baywatch, Matrix: Revolutions and Love Again, among others. His highly anticipated Prime Video Citadel series premiered last month.

