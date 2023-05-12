Hollywood writers’ strike sheds light on AI: industry creatives ‘should be worried’ about the future, expert says

Nearly two weeks into the national writers’ strike led by the Writers Guild of America (WGA), little progress has been made between the two sides.

The WGA has a litany of demands for the Alliance of Motion Picture and Television Producers (AMPTP). According to its website, the WGA has specific proposals regarding artificial intelligence, including “regulating AI on projects covered by a Minimum Basic Agreement (MBA); AI cannot write or rewrite literary material; may not be used as source material; and MBA-covered material may not be used to train the AI.”

As for those provisions that surround artificial intelligence, the studios have put the kibosh on writers’ requests, instead suggesting annual meetings to review the evolution of the technology. Another concern for writers is that their craft is becoming obsolete, supplemented or completely replaced by the large language models used to write entire scripts. While AI has already been used in TV and film, including in the upcoming movie “Indiana Jones” to age star Harrison Ford to make him look decades younger, AI for writing scenarios is new.

Ryan Steelberg, co-founder and CEO of artificial intelligence technology company Veritone, tied to both intelligence and entertainment, admits there is room for improvement on both sides.

“Frankly, the quality and progress of tech groups and writers, I would say creative arts people, should be concerned about,” he told Fox News Digital about AI infiltrating the industry. entertainment. “I want to clarify what concern means. I think they need to be open and make sure they’re fully informed, as much as everyone else, about the real capabilities of these new tools,” he said. he adds.

“A lot of the arguments that writers and other creative institutions have is to say, wait a minute, just because you’re using the ChatGPT or GPT model, and you’re asking it to, say, write a story around of a certain topic, potentially infringing on the intellectual property of another very talented screenwriter.”

Steelberg said he understands the WGA’s reasoning for wanting “to make sure their talent is protected,” but he also acknowledged they’ve been aware of these advances.

“In my discussions, though, you know, these people are smart. You know, a lot of really smart people are in the Writers Guild that the Screen Actors Guild and Writers Guild teams, they invest a ton of time in getting It’s not a bunch of ignoramuses sitting around, is it, saying, Oh, we wish the old days were still here.

“But what I’m hearing is that they want safeguards, and they want credit and attribution about, you know, what comes out of these big language model opportunities. But to be very clear they know what’s coming right they know this is going to be a powerful tool that people who really embrace it will find a unique competitive advantage against those who frankly adopt the position binary to resist him,” he said.

Acclaimed “Taxi Driver” screenwriter and “American Gigolo” director Paul Schrader speculates that the problem for writers is less about fear of artificial intelligence and more about compensation.

“The WGA’s position on AI is a fascinating conundrum,” Schrader wrote on his Facebook. “The guild doesn’t fear AI as much as they fear not getting paid. Dig into the logic. It’s obvious that AI will become a force in cinematic entertainment.”

“I think that’s the position of the WGA: if a WGA member employs AI, he should be paid as a writer. If a producer uses AI to create a script, he must find a WGA writer to pay,” he continued. .

In an opinion piece for The Guardian, writer and member of the guild’s negotiating committee James Schamus wrote about the growing concerns he and his colleagues have about AI.

“The fact is, AI is here and it’s going to transform our lives and our work in unimaginable ways. Like many of my fellow writers, I’m both nervous and excited about the prospect of how AI as a tool will be used in our storytelling, and I don’t see it as some sort of binary on/off switch that will just shut down our jobs and replace us.”

“But that makes the position of the conglomerates even more insidious,” he continues.

“Because while we don’t know how AI will work as writers, we already know how our bosses intend to use it as managers; after all, part of their job is to s ensuring that the power of capital can use every tool at its disposal to disempower workers as they turn what were once jobs into endless, unbridled jostling for gigs.”

Domenic Romano from Roman law tells Fox News Digital that while AI is a concern for writers, it didn’t trigger the writers’ strike. AI is only part of the larger problem, which involves compensation. The guild notes that while project budgets have increased, money for writers has decreased.

For now, Romano says, this technology will be complementary to writers.

“Writer’s block could be a thing of the past. No need to stare at a blank screen. AI can create a starting point but will not replace human creativity and expertise, especially in the short term. Instead, it will probably serve as a tool to help screenwriters in their craft.The end result will always depend on the skill and talent of the writer, at least in the short term.

Romano, however, acknowledges the legal complications of AI as it makes its way through the industry.

“Control of the intellectual property that powers AI will be one of the biggest battles,” Romano said. “AI that uses copyrighted material to generate creative output could violate copyright laws. The US Copyright Office is currently reviewing copyright law and policy issues raised by AI technologies, including the scope of copyright in works generated using AI tools and the use of copyrighted material in the AI training.

That’s what writers, like Schamus, put forward in their demands of the studios.

Steelberg imagines that writers and AI companies, at least, can find a happy medium.

“I think you’re going to see more legislation and more demand for them to at least be able to provide attribution, on the right, of their source material. What went into their training data And when you ask for a prompt, and you get a response, I believe the legitimate concerns are [that] they’re going to have to detail where it came from.”

“I think there’s a very practical collaborative solution through this,” he said.