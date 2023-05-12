Mother’s Day weekend offers many activities

Mother’s Day weekend is packed with action on the northern Olympic Peninsula.

• Sequim Irrigation Festival Grand Finals Weekend offers walking tours, logging shows, an operetta, a grand parade and fireworks today and Saturday.

The operetta “Anastasia” returns with its second and final set of performances from today through Saturday, and the heritage walking tour takes a stroll through downtown Sequim today.

The Logging Show, off Blake Avenue near Carrie Blake Community Park, runs today and Saturday, including its Lumberjack Ball from 7-10 p.m. today. Fireworks will fill the skies of Sequim tonight around 9:30 p.m.

The classic cruise and show will move east on Washington Street beginning at 11 a.m. from the former JCPenney lot (651 Washington St.) to 250 Center Park Way. Vehicles will park in the car park until 4 p.m. for the auto show. Judging of more than 20 prizes, including five prizes for motorcycles, takes place from noon to 4 p.m.

The Grand Parade will travel from Dunlap Avenue to the JCPenney lot beginning at noon Saturday with approximately 100 entries expected to participate. As is tradition, locals and visitors will line up on Washington Street for the car cruise and parade to see floats, bands, dignitaries and more.

For an up-to-date schedule and maps, visit irrigationfestival.com.

• “Calendar Girls” wraps up this weekend with performances at 7 p.m. tonight and Saturday and 2 p.m. Sunday at the Olympic Theater Arts, 414 N. Sequim Ave., Sequim.

Tickets are $20, $15 for students, at www.olympic theatrearts.org.

The 14-person cast includes both new cast members and veterans of the OTA scene in what reps say is “about coming of age at any age.”

• “One Man, Two Guvnors” continues this weekend with performances at 7:30 p.m. tonight, Saturday and Tuesday and 2 p.m. Sunday at the Port Angeles Community Playhouse, 1235 E. Lauridsen Blvd., Port Angeles.

Tickets are $18 per person, $9 for students on Friday, Saturday and Sunday and $9 for all seats on Tuesday at www.pacommunityplayers.org or at the box office the day of the performance.

The Sunday Mother’s Day Show will offer a special limited-seat Tea Bruncheon on stage before the show at 11:30 a.m. Tickets for the Mother’s Day Tea Bruncheon are $22.

• Art in bloom will mark Mother’s Day weekend at the Port Angeles Fine Art Center from today through Sunday.

The exhibit will be open from 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. daily at the center at 1203 E. Lauridsen Blvd.

Art in Bloom will feature colorful floral designs in response to the center’s current exhibit, “What’s For Lunch?”, a Flower Bar, and a Plant a Pansy station. Flower Bar tickets are $35 for arts center members and $40 for the general public. They can be purchased at https://pafac.kindful.com/e/flower-bar-2023. The Flower Bar will operate in one-hour time slots from 11 a.m. to 2:30 p.m. on Saturday.

• Sequim Community Orchestra will offer a free concert and bake sale at 7 p.m. Saturday at Trinity United Methodist Church, 100 S. Blake Ave., Sequim.

Donations will be accepted. The concert is a fundraiser for the orchestra’s String Kids program.

• The Live United Prom and Awards Ceremony, presented by United Way of Clallam County, will take place from 5 p.m. to 9 p.m. Saturday at the Vern Burton Community Center, 308 E. Fourth St., Port Angeles.

In addition to celebrating the close of the organization’s annual fundraising campaign, 13 community leaders will be honored with the Live United Awards for their efforts in promoting a healthy and safe community.

A catered dinner, refreshments, two cash bars, a live DJ, prom photos and giveaways are among the plans for the event.

Tickets are $80 for an individual and $150 for a couple. Tables of eight are $600 each.

For more information, call 360-457-3011 or visit www.unitedwayclallam.org.

• Ballet workshop to present “Coppelia” Saturday and Sunday at the Port Angeles Performing Arts Center, 304 E. Park Ave.

The comic ballet in three acts will be at 7 p.m. on Saturday and 2 p.m. on Sunday.

Tickets for the ballet, presented by the Juan de Fuca Foundation for the Arts (JFFA), cost from $10 to $38 and can be purchased at jffa.org.

• Mia Torres will perform from 5-7 p.m. tonight at the Old Alcohol Plant Inn, 310 Hadlock Bay Road, Port Hadlock. No cover charge.

• Kevin Magner will perform from 5-7 p.m. Saturday at the Spirits Bar and Grill at the Old Alcohol Plant Inn, 310 Hadlock Bay Road, Port Hadlock. No cover charge.

• Dumpster Joe and the boys will perform from 8-11 p.m. Saturday at the New Moon Craft Tavern, 130 Lincoln St., Port Angeles. No cover charge.

• Sale of plants for Mother’s Day will run from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. today through Sunday at Sprouting Hope Greenhouse, 826 E. First St., Port Angeles.

Items for sale include flower baskets, fuchsias, one-gallon and two-gallon foxgloves, petunias and bud plants.

Proceeds support the greenhouse’s mission to care for the homeless in the community.

For more information, call 360-670-4363.

• Genealogy Conference will be presented by Judy Russell, who will present “Quarantined! Genealogy, Law and Public Health” at 10 a.m. Saturday.

Russell will address a meeting of the Clallam County Genealogical Society on Zoom.

The public can join the Zoom session or watch it at the company’s research center, 403 E. Eighth St.

To request the meeting link, call the center at 360-417-5000 between 10 a.m. and 4 p.m. Tuesday through Friday or email clallam [email protected].

For more information, visit www.clallamcogs.org.

• Old-Fashioned Washington Violinists will host a jam session from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Saturday at St. Luke’s Episcopal Church, 525 Fifth Ave.

The jam session is free, although donations to support the district scholarship program are welcome.

• Fundraising at Quimper Grange will include a multi-family sale and the food bank growers plant sale from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. on Saturday.

The plant sale is outside and the garage sale is inside at Quimper Grange, 1219 Corona St.

Outside, there will be ready-to-grow vegetables, herbs, pollinator flowers, trees and ornamentals, and 100 hostas donated by Jefferson County Master Gardeners.

The sale inside includes musical instruments, kayaks, bicycles, tools, kitchenware, vintage and collectibles, yarn, fabric, and craft items.

There will also be a silent dessert auction featuring cakes, pies and cookies.

For more information, visit www.quimpergrange.com or www.foodbankgrowers.org.

• Garden know-how will be presented by Dianna Wiklund on Saturday noon.

Wiklund’s presentation will be followed by a Master Gardener plant clinic from 1 to 3 p.m.

Both presentations are held in the Humphrey Room of the Jefferson County Library, 620 Cedar Ave.

• Party “Work to learn” will be conducted by the Sequim Botanical Garden Society at 1 p.m. Saturday at the Terrace Garden at Carrie Blake Community Park, 202 N. Blake Ave.

Dona Brock will discuss the principles, design, materials and installation of drip irrigation systems during the free presentation.

For more information, call Dona Brock at 360-460-8865, email [email protected] or www.sequimbotanical garden.org.

• Geology course will be presented by Vince Matthews, who will speak about “Global Scramble for Natural Resources” at 4 p.m. Saturday at Quimper Geological Society on Zoom.

Matthews, retired director of the Colorado Geological Survey, will discuss how the world’s limited natural resources are insufficient to meet the population and booming economy.

For more information or a Zoom link to the conference, go to www.quimpergeology.org.

• Conference on the porpoise by Brad Hanson will present “The Secret Life of Harbor Porpoises: Puget Sound’s Most Numerous Cetaceans” at 6:30 p.m. Saturday at Fort Flagler, 10541 Flagler Road.

Hanson, an ecologist at the Northwest Fisheries Science Center, studies the foraging and habitat use of southern resident killer whales and conducts a health assessment of harbor and Dall’s porpoises.

Attendees must register for this free presentation at www.eventbrite.com.





