SRK to Hrithik Roshan, AI imagines our favorite Bollywood actors as old men





AI imagines our favorite Bollywood actors as old men. (Image: Instagram/@Sahid) Instagram user “Sahid” posted AI-generated images that show the actors as “old men”. It included SRK, Ranbir Kapoor, Shahid Kapoor, Hrithik Roshan and more.

Every day, artificial intelligence proves that there is no limit. From artists designing new things every day to ChatGPT being used to frame mail and so on, AI has taken over the work and how! Now, on Instagram, user named Sahid has posted AI-generated images that show the actors as old men. From Ranbir Kapoor to SRK, the AI ​​has spared no one. AI imagines actors as old men,” read the caption showing our beloved actors with wrinkled faces. Images include those of Ranbir Kapoor, Shah Rukh Khan, Hrithik Roshan, Allu Arjun, Aamir Khan, Salman Khan, Mahesh Babu, Prabhas, Akshay Kumar and Shahid Kapoor. The portrait images show an enlarged version of the actors. With wrinkled faces, gray hair, the details have been very finely highlighted. See for yourself: Since going live, the post has garnered thousands of likes. Why does everyone have a beard? Why can’t they age with a mustache only or a clean shaven look?” wrote one Instagram user. Another person wrote: Shahid Kapoor is more likely Imran Hashmi.” Meanwhile, earlier artist SK MD Abu Sahid caught the attention of social media users with his latest work. The Instagram post featured the country’s top cricketers’ makeovers as women. Sahid used MIDjourney and created incredibly realistic depictions of male cricketers like Virat Kohli, MS Dhoni, Ravindra Jadeja, Rishabh Pant, Yuvraj Singh, Shubhman Gill, Hardik Pandya and Gautam Gambhir in female avatars. It also included their female names. The transformation in both posts is so well done that it’s hard to believe the images are generated using AI.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.news18.com/viral/srk-to-hrithik-roshan-ai-imagines-our-favourite-bollywood-actors-as-old-men-7793965.html The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

