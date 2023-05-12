The minimum wage in West Hollywood will hit $19.08 on July 1, the highest in the state, the highest in the nation.





The West Hollywood Minimum Wage Ordinance, passed November 15, 2021, applied the minimum wage passed for hospitality workers to all City of West Hollywood employees. However, this has led to numerous business closures, including an outspoken business owner from Chop Stop ETVUD. When the order took effect on January 1, 2022, the base rate was $17.54 per hour. On July 1, 2022, the rate was adjusted to $18.35. Effective July 1, 2023, the minimum wage will increase further to $19.08, making it the highest rate in the state and even the country. The resolution passed resulted in price increases at all local businesses and mandates a minimum increase of 1% each year. It can go up to 4% each year depending on the consumer price index. Last year, companies that could demonstrate difficulties were allowed to apply for a one-year waiver. However, from July 2023, all waivers will expire and full implementation of the order will be in effect. In addition, all employees would receive up to a maximum of 80 hours of paid vacation for workers who work 40 hours a week and up to 96 hours of sick leave for full-time workers. Base salary does not include tips or other forms of compensation. The federal minimum wage is $7.25 per hour. As of January 2023, California’s state minimum wage is $15.50 per hour, making it the highest in the country. Beverly Hills follows state law and does not create a separate minimum wage for businesses operating within its borders. Their minimum wage is $15.50. The New York City minimum wage is currently $15.00 but is expected to increase to $15.50 per hour. State law requires salaried workers to earn double the worker’s hourly rate. The current minimum wage for a salaried worker in the state of California is $65,400. Under the new minimum wage implementation, the new base salary for any worker in the city of West Hollywood could be as high as $75,000. The current base rate for a salaried employee in West Hollywood is $65,400 per worker. There are no exemptions for small businesses or home-based employees. If you employ a housekeeper or caretaker, you are required to pay a minimum hourly wage of $19.08 per hour and provide vacation and sick pay. There is no exemption for nonprofit organizations, which was noted when the Saban Free Clinic decided not to seek funding from the City of West Hollywood. They cited the high cost of doing business in West Hollywood as the reason. Many local bars and restaurants passed on the increased costs directly to local consumers by adding a surcharge to receipts. The cost to the employer for every dollar paid to an employee is much higher than minimum wage. Employers must match the 6.2% FICA withholding. Additionally, unemployment insurance can range from 3.4% for new businesses to 6.0% of salary. Medicare and SSI premiums are 1.5%. This equals $19.08 plus $1.19 (FCIA) plus $1.15 (IU) plus $0.28, for a total of $21.70. Adding the cost to the employer for vacation and sick pay is approximately 1 hour for every 20 hours worked or an additional 5% of pay, bringing the hourly cost to the employer to $22.78 . Employers must provide workers’ compensation insurance for all employees, as required by the state. California has the 4th highest workers’ compensation rates in the nation. Using a rate of 2.2% for $22.78, the total cost to the employer per hour, excluding health benefits, for any entry-level worker in West Hollywood is approximately $23.30. Genevieve Morrill, president and CEO of the West Hollywood Chamber of Commerce, discussed the ramifications of these policies on local businesses. Currently, there are approximately 400 business licenses issued by the City of West Hollywood. In 2018, over 750 business licenses were issued to businesses operating in West Hollywood. Here is a list of some of the closed businesses: Chop Stop, Cousins ​​Maine Lobster, Coffee Bean Hancock, Coffee Bean Beverly, Hedleys, Subway Fairfax, Subway Santa Monica Blvd, Sprouts, Starbucks Fairfax, Starbucks Westbourne, Taste, Tortilla Republic, Lucca , Ago, Gelatofest, Pacifique, Conservatory, NoStat, The French Apartment Gallery, Marinate, OWN-Oprah Winfrey Network, Il Piccolina, Tabarka Studio, By the Way Burger, The Chad Allen, Five Guys, Flower Burger, On This Day By John Varvatos, Warrior Restaurant, Cabo Cantina, Beauty Collection, Halal Guys, H&M, Optometrix, Poke, Flaming Saddles, Rage, Gold Coast, Unity, Hamburger Haven, The Wing, 24 Hour Fitness, Cockdog, Leos Flowers, Raffi Jewelers, Bank of America at Crescent, Standard Hotel, Terners Liquor, Birdies Bakery, Rock and Rover, US Bank, Union Bank. West Hollywood was founded on the principles of affordable housing, rent control, free speech and equality for all. Today, there is an unequal cost of doing business in West Hollywood, and it is the residents who pay the price. WEHOville has highlighted the many closed business corners in West Hollywood in this article.



