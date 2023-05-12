Alexi Lubomirski, the photographer who makes Hollywood golden

In his two-decade career, photographer Alexi Lubomirski hung out in Bruce Springsteens dressing room, played cards with Brad Pitt and convinced Gwyneth Paltrow to perch on the end of a supermarket conveyor belt carrying little more than a bikini. But nothing could have prepared him for the phone call he received in November 2017, inviting him to Kensington Palace to discuss the taking of Prince Harry and Meghan Markle’s official engagement photos.

I thought it was a prank by my friends, says Lubomirski. His mother was in surgery at the time and he was in the hospital, waiting for the call from the surgeons. Meanwhile, every TV monitor in every waiting room was broadcasting news of Meghan and Harry’s engagement. It was a classic thing my friends would do, and my mind just couldn’t calculate that it could be real.

Luckily, I didn’t swear at them, Lubomirski says with a smile from across a table at Claridges ArtSpace Café. He is in London to promote Sessions 2003-2023, a new book of 113 portraits, some of which appear in an exhibition downstairs. He skims through his images of royals and movie stars, which are united by what he describes as a relatable elegance, and a sort of golden, eminently flattering lighting that highlights some of the most watched in the world, none of which would be possible if Lubomirski weren’t so adept at putting his subjects at ease.

Alexi is legendaryly charming and caring, says Lydia Slater, editor of Harpers Bazaar UK. He is not in pursuit of nervousness or controversy. He wants everyone to look like the best version of themselves, which is why people are so happy to work with him.

A few days after the first phone call from Kensington Palace, Lubomirski and his team photographed Prince Harry and Meghan in the grounds of Windsor Castle. The photos depicted a couple looking more like Hollywood royalty than actual royalty. A photo of Meghan wrapped in Harry’s coat, her hand raised to show off the ring was inspired by an image of Audrey Hepburn and her husband Mel Ferrer.

Alexi Lubomirski: I want people to look their best and think, ‘That’s me, but I look the happiest and brightest.’



The effect was more intimate and less posed than previous royal engagement photographs, and public reaction was swift and polarized fans praised the warmth and closeness of the couples, detractors decried the high cost of the Meghans dress Ralph & Russo. I knew there would be an answer, but I never realized it would be such an answer, says Lubomirski. I think it’s because people felt like they were being invited into a very intimate moment.

The couple invited Lubomirski and his wife Giada to their May 2018 wedding and asked him to be the official photographer, a gig with even higher stakes than an engagement. At one point, as the bridesmaids and pageboys went wild, Lubomirski had to ask the late Queen Elizabeth for forgiveness for being late. She looked at me and said, You know, I’m not the one you need to worry about.

It might have helped that Lubomirski was himself a descendant of royalty. Through his father, he is a descendant of the Polish house Lubomirski. I don’t think they knew until Harry told the king about it [then Prince Charles] during the wedding photos. I think Harry said, Oh, by the way, you know, he… That was it.

Lubomirski was born to a Franco-Polish father and an Anglo-Peruvian mother. He grew up between Botswana, Paris and England, and began photographing classmates as a teenager. The biggest compliment I could get was when one of them would come up to me and say, ‘My mom wants this picture, because she said it was the happiest I’ve ever looked at, he said. In all my work now, I want people to look their best and think, this is me, but me looking my best, happiest, happiest, brightest.

<>

Gwyneth Paltrow (2016) Alexi Lubomirski

Keira Knightley (2016) Alexi Lubomirski



After studying photography in Brighton, he put this philosophy into practice as an assistant to Mario Testino. Four years later, he went out on his own, and soon he was photographing Jennifer Aniston, Julia Roberts and Kate Winslet for covers in Harpers Bazaar, Vogue and Elle. Stars began to solicit him for cover shoots. Demand it, even. He says it’s because I’m not someone who just sees you as a still life object. I’m a sociable person. Sometimes therapist. From Roberts, whose billion-dollar smile is on the cover of The sessions, he said: All those who meet her are dazzled. From Winslet: Every inch of his body is a tool for action. It’s incredible.

It’s instructive to watch him on set, says Slater. Normally, when the subject comes up, everyone immediately goes after him, but he prefers to let them settle down, so he can introduce himself when they feel more relaxed. Its aim is to make the person photographed forget that they have a camera in their hand, so that they let their guard down and assert their personality, always in search of authenticity.

Jessica Chastain (2021)



The celebrity portrait has changed dramatically since the beginning of Lubomirski’s career. In 2005, it was normal to have two or even three days to shoot a 10-page cover and broadcast. Now he gets a few hours for all that, plus digital coverage options and multimedia shoots. As the time for shoots got shorter and shorter, the needs grew bigger and bigger, he says. His useless fight against the evolution of things. You have to roll with it.

There are things he doesn’t roll with. Lubomirski is a committed environmentalist and vegan, and in 2019 he launched Creatives4Change, an initiative asking signatories in the fashion and entertainment world to pledge to no longer work with exotic fur, feathers and skins. I never felt comfortable photographing fur, but I did it because I felt I had to, he says, alluding to some of his earlier work. Especially after the [royal] marriage, my visibility exploded. So I started using my platform for good. He asked others to follow suit, and Aniston, Winslet and fellow photographers Inez and Vinoodh signed on. Just like Diane von Furstenberg, although she told the blue-eyed photographer at the start of her speech, I only see you because you’re beautiful.

While many top brands have stopped using fur altogether, feathers and exotic skins remain prevalent in the luxury sector. Holding the moral high ground cost Lubomirski some jobs, some of which were painful to lose. But he’s optimistic about it now, an attitude he attributes to his sense of future hindsight.

I didn’t want to come to the end of my time in the industry with a stack of magazines and a healthy bank balance, knowing that I had done unethical things with me, he says. You must use a voice when you have it.

The Sittings is at Claridges ArtSpace, London W1K 4HR, until May 17

