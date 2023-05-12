Entertainment
RTL Today – Bollywood is back: Bangladeshi audiences see the first Indian film in 50 years
Thousands of people flocked to cinemas in Dhaka on Friday as Shah Rukh Khan’s blockbuster “Pathaan” hit the big screens, the first Bollywood film to be released in Bangladesh in more than half a century.
The action-packed spy thriller broke box office records when it opened in India in January and the star has a huge following worldwide.
But Dhaka banned films from its neighbor shortly after its independence in 1971, in the face of lobbying by local filmmakers, despite India’s support in its independence war with Pakistan.
“I’m so excited because a Hindi film is coming out in Bangladesh for the first time,” Sazzad Hossain, 18, said at a cinema in the capital.
“We are all Shah Rukh Khan fans. For the first time, I will watch Shah Rukh Khan on a giant screen.”
Bangladeshi cinemas are in steep decline, with shoddy local films unable to match the glitz and glamor of Bollywood or attract audiences, and the aging Shakib Khan its only bankable star.
Some movie theaters have even switched to illegally showing pornography to try to stay viable, but more than 1,000 have closed in the past 20 years, many of them converted into malls or apartments.
At Modhumita Cinema Hall, once the most luxurious movie theater in Dhaka, heroin addicts have been sitting outside this week in front of posters of Jinn, a recently released Bangladeshi film.
“I haven’t seen such a poor crowd in many years,” said a theater employee. “Only a few rows have been filled. No one watches these local art films or films with poor scripts.”
Cinemas were once a mainstay of Bangladeshi social life.
“This room was like a big meeting place for the community of old Dhaka,” Pradip Narayan told AFP at the Manoshi Complex, a century-old cinema that was turned into a market in 2017.
“Women used to come at night to watch movies here. Our mothers and sisters from neighboring areas used to come here, and when the show ended at midnight or 12:30 p.m., it felt like a fair here.
“A woman even gave birth to a child in that movie theatre. It was the cinema craze at the time.”
– “Monopoly destroys business” –
Authorities tried to lift a ban on Indian films in 2015 when two Bollywood hits – ‘Wanted’ and ‘The Three Idiots’ – were screened, but protests from local movie stars forced cinemas to halt broadcasts .
The government finally issued a decree last month allowing the import of 10 films a year from India or South Asian countries.
“In Pakistan, the number of cinemas went down to 30-35 once. Then they allowed the import of Hindi films from India,” Information Minister Hasan Mahmud said.
“The number of cinemas has since increased to around 1,200 and the level of Pakistani films has also improved.”
“Pathaan” was released in 41 theaters across the country and many shows in the capital were already sold out, distributor Anonno Mamun said.
Allowing the screening of Bollywood films would prove to be “a game-changer”, he told AFP. “Everyone likes Hindi movies here. Many also like South Indian movies,” he said.
Modhumita Cinema owner Mohammed Iftekharuddin, former president of the Bangladesh Motion Picture Exhibitors Association, is hoping for a turnaround in business.
“I think another 200 to 300 theaters will reopen after that,” he said.
“Monopoly destroys business. When there is competition, there will be business.”
But Bangladeshi filmmakers are alarmed by the prospect, with some threatening to protest by wearing white death shrouds to symbolize the demise of local industry.
“Don’t they know the Nepalese film industry? asked director Khijir Hayat Khan.
“Don’t they see that the Mexican film industry was destroyed after opening the market (to Hollywood products)?”
Nevertheless, there is undoubtedly an unmet public demand.
Forest department official Raj Ahmed, 30, traveled 250 kilometers (155 miles) from Khulna in southern Bangladesh to see ‘Pathaan’ but was unable to get a ticket.
“I feel very bad,” he said. “I had been waiting for several days to watch Shah Rukh Khan on the big screen.”
