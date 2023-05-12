Connect with us

AGAIN: A Michael J Fox film paints a candid portrait of the actor’s dizzying rise and battle with Parkinson’s

“I was bigger than bubblegum,” says Michael JFox, recalling the dizzying heights of his ’80s success midway through the new documentary STILL: A Michael JFox Movie.

“You think it’s made of bricks and rock, but it’s not, it’s made of paper and feathers. It’s an illusion.”

To say the beloved Back to the Future and Family Ties star is candid about her life and career is an understatement.

Speaking directly to the camera in his New York home, the 61-year-old actor reflects with unwavering and often hilarious honesty on a career that took him from starving Canadian player to what he calls “the little prince of Hollywood”, synonymous with The 80s as the Rubik’s cube and MTV, a tireless advocate for research into Parkinson’s disease, the degenerative disease with which he lived for more than half his life.

“I should have seen it coming the cosmic price I had to pay for all my success,” remarked Fox of his diagnosis with Parkinson’s in 1991, when he was just 29.

“In the face of all the evidence to the contrary, I was an acid bath of fear and professional insecurity,” he says, noting that his first sign of Parkinson’s-related tremor was “a message from the future.”

Michael J Fox met his wife, Tracy Pollan, when she was cast as his girlfriend on Family Ties and they became a couple while filming Bright Lights, Big City.(Supplied: Apple TV+)

This portrait of the star, directed by Oscar-winning director Davis Guggenheim (An Inconvenient Truth), combines clips from Fox’s performances with media footage and expertly staged re-enactments, using each to complement the tongue-in-cheek commentary and narration of the actor, largely drawn from his best-selling 2002 memoir, Lucky Man.

As a celebrity documentary, STILL is cleverly crafted, blurring time in a way that is the pride of the Back to the Future Part II time roller coaster. At one point, it goes from the bewildered Marty McFly of Fox, waking up in that movie’s alternate timeline, to the actor struggling to get out of bed in the present day, a future stranger than any vision at the moment. screen of his life could have imagined.

The editing suggests both a startling dissonance of the once live-action physical performer struggling with the simplest daily activities and a remarkable continuity, with the star’s winning and tireless on-screen spirit remaining constant.

STILL takes you inside Fox and Pollan’s New York home, pictured with Sam and Esme, two of their four children.(Supplied: Apple TV+)

The film’s kinetic centerpiece, horribly cut by editor Michael Harte, remixes film clips, behind-the-scenes footage and staged scenes to evoke the manic rush of a young star on the verge of going supernova, as a delirious fox runs between the day set of Family Ties and night shoots for Back to the Future, running on three hours of daily sleep and a dream.

