AGAIN: A Michael J Fox film paints a candid portrait of the actor’s dizzying rise and battle with Parkinson’s

“I was bigger than bubblegum,” says Michael JFox, recalling the dizzying heights of his ’80s success midway through the new documentary STILL: A Michael JFox Movie.

“You think it’s made of bricks and rock, but it’s not, it’s made of paper and feathers. It’s an illusion.”

To say the beloved Back to the Future and Family Ties star is candid about her life and career is an understatement.

Speaking directly to the camera in his New York home, the 61-year-old actor reflects with unwavering and often hilarious honesty on a career that took him from starving Canadian player to what he calls “the little prince of Hollywood”, synonymous with The 80s as the Rubik’s cube and MTV, a tireless advocate for research into Parkinson’s disease, the degenerative disease with which he lived for more than half his life.

“I should have seen it coming the cosmic price I had to pay for all my success,” remarked Fox of his diagnosis with Parkinson’s in 1991, when he was just 29.

“In the face of all the evidence to the contrary, I was an acid bath of fear and professional insecurity,” he says, noting that his first sign of Parkinson’s-related tremor was “a message from the future.”

Michael J Fox met his wife, Tracy Pollan, when she was cast as his girlfriend on Family Ties and they became a couple while filming Bright Lights, Big City. ( )

This portrait of the star, directed by Oscar-winning director Davis Guggenheim (An Inconvenient Truth), combines clips from Fox’s performances with media footage and expertly staged re-enactments, using each to complement the tongue-in-cheek commentary and narration of the actor, largely drawn from his best-selling 2002 memoir, Lucky Man.

As a celebrity documentary, STILL is cleverly crafted, blurring time in a way that is the pride of the Back to the Future Part II time roller coaster. At one point, it goes from the bewildered Marty McFly of Fox, waking up in that movie’s alternate timeline, to the actor struggling to get out of bed in the present day, a future stranger than any vision at the moment. screen of his life could have imagined.

The editing suggests both a startling dissonance of the once live-action physical performer struggling with the simplest daily activities and a remarkable continuity, with the star’s winning and tireless on-screen spirit remaining constant.

STILL takes you inside Fox and Pollan’s New York home, pictured with Sam and Esme, two of their four children. ( )

The film’s kinetic centerpiece, horribly cut by editor Michael Harte, remixes film clips, behind-the-scenes footage and staged scenes to evoke the manic rush of a young star on the verge of going supernova, as a delirious fox runs between the day set of Family Ties and night shoots for Back to the Future, running on three hours of daily sleep and a dream.

Fox’s subsequent, dizzying pop culture ubiquity is deftly alluded to in a slew of contemporary media footage, magazine covers, and film and television clips. Guggenheim remixes historic footage with clips from numerous Fox films to underscore the narrative, drawing inspiration in particular from the late ’80s star’s vehicles satirizing yuppies’ aspiration (The Secret of My Success 1987) and drug-related burnout (Bright Lights, 1988’s Big City).

“Here it’s as hot as it gets in the history of this company,” talk show host Phil Donahue announces in an archival grab, prefacing Fox’s appearance on his program.

Even at the peak of his acclaimed hard-partying notoriety, Fox’s self-deprecating sense of humor, maybe it’s a Canadian thing, is evident. Collecting the first of his five prime-time Emmys in 1986, the pocket star joked, “I feel three feet tall.”

Fox’s signature wit and constant quest for the punchline had long been his ace, from his days as a playwright avoiding high school bullies to steal the sitcom which was originally designed to showcase his character’s middle-aged hippie parents.

But it also belies his gift for extracting emotional truth from a scene, especially a scene played for quick comedy, or in front of elaborate special effects, a high-flying act he always made easy.

Take into account stage in John Badham’s underrated 1991 action-comedy The Hard Way, in which Fox’s Hollywood playboy, claiming to be the girlfriend of tough New York detective James Woods, amusingly displays his acting talent to pierce the emotionally stunted masculinity of the cop. Or the Family Ties season five bravery episode where actor Alex P. Keaton’s Young Republican an existential face to face with God and never misses a comedic beat.

By his own admission, Fox’s comedic chops also went hand in hand with a kind of emotional escapism, especially when his superstar was shattered by the revelation of his Parkinson’s diagnosis. For much of the 90s, in movies and on his hit TV series Spin City, he used acting tricks to disguise his condition.

“You are only as sick as your secrets,” he admits, one of the many self-help aphorisms he delivers with conviction.

Director Davis Guggenheim pays a sensitive tribute to Fox, one of the most emblematic actors of his generation. ( )

The back half of the documentary will sound familiar to those who have followed Fox’s advocacy and activism in Parkinson’s research over the past two decades as he pivots to own his public narrative and live her life with grace and acceptance.

It’s never about self-pity or maudlin, and has to do with Fox’s determination to bring laughs no matter how dire the circumstances. During the filming of Guggenheim, the actor broke his hand, requiring the insertion of several pins, and shattered his face after falling into furniture in a fall that caused pain, Fox jokes, even from his short stature.

A visit to the physical therapist gives us a glimpse of the actor’s desire to perform physical comedy despite its obvious limitations; you can see him working overtime for punchlines, even when his face limited by Parkinson’s degenerative effects on expression can’t move as fast as his mind.

Even so, you sometimes have to wonder to what extent Fox’s instincts as a performer underlie his presentation; if the effects of Parkinson’s disease weigh more on this eternal optimist than even the confessional format of the film allows him to express.

Fox, who was diagnosed with Parkinson’s disease at age 29, has faced life’s challenges with grace. ( )

In a telling moment, he admits the pressure of exercising his public profile, both as a generational icon and as the head of the Michael J. Fox Foundationan aside that darkens his optimistic image.

“I interviewed you for hours and hours and hours, and you never once said to me, ‘I’m in pain,'” Guggenheim said at one point.

“I’m in pain. I’m in great pain,” Fox replies with a smile. to which he adds, “I’m not going to lead with that.”

It is the testimony of a performer who refuses to face the vagaries of life with nothing less than grace and good humour. And STILL is a fitting homage, told with care and cinematic craftsmanship.

AGAIN: A Michael J. Fox movie is on Apple TV+.