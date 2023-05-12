Hawaii has its Hollywood moment with more movies, singing stars





HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) – As they say in Hollywood, Hawaii is having a time. Thursday night’s premiere of The Wind the Reckoning at the Los Angeles Asian Pacific Film Festival included Pearl City native Jason Scott Lee on the red carpet in a film that’s mostly set in Olelo Hawaii and is based on a real woman. His words Piilanis, and that’s what makes this film so powerful and so special, director David Cunningham told the crowd at the screening. You’ve read the words from his book and it’s so poetic, like Jason said, being Hawaii at the time. It’s like poetry. The film will air again Friday night in Santa Monica, then again in Los Angeles before a panel of Hollywood executives, industry officials and entertainment media. Saturday’s guest list also includes American Idol runner-up Iam Tongi, who will then return to Oahus North Shore for a concert at the Turtle Bay Resort on Tuesday to celebrate his success. I think Jack Johnsons is supposed to be there, maybe a Fiji appearance. Nothing is one hundred percent locked down but was working on it, Tanoai Reed said. I think we hired Common Kings. Reed is one of the organizers of the return to basics, and he is also part of the growing network of Polynesians in showbiz. Reed is best known as his cousin’s stunt double, Dwayne The Rock Johnson. The Rock Will Play Maui is a live-action remake of Moana, executive produced by the voice of Moana, Aulii Cravalho. A live-action Lilo and Stitch is also in the works. Also slated for release soon is the Oahu-produced film Next Goal Wins about a terrible American Samoa football team. And of course, there’s Jason Momoa and his Chief of War project, about the four great kingdoms of Hawaii in the late 18th century, streaming on Apple TV+. Jason Momoa just made the warlord here, Reed said. They went back to New Zealand, but I heard they might do a second season here, and that’s just going to open more doors for more people to have more experience. This brings us back to Iam Tongi. He was one of the first five finalists, and TVLine.com predicts the hell will take it all and become American Idol this year. Whatever happens, he is already a symbol of what is possible with talent and heart, wherever you come from. I just knew this kid was going to be someone special, Reed said. We won’t know until Sunday if Tongi is a top 3 finalist, but Reed said the reunion celebration will take place on Tuesday whether he advances or not. Copyright 2023 Hawaii News Now. All rights reserved.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.hawaiinewsnow.com/2023/05/12/hawaii-is-having-its-moment-hollywood-with-more-movies-singing-stars/ The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos