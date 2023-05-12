Churches hold celebrations for graduates | News | Daily Sun Villages

Heritage Community Church in Fruitland Park is known for its energetic worship, but the May 7 late morning worship service seemed to have more energy than usual.

Pomp and Circumstance played as more than 30 high school students marched to the front of the church for a standing ovation from the hundreds in attendance. It was Elder Sunday at church, a day of celebration for the youth of heritage communities.

It’s one of many faith-based events honoring graduates this month at area houses of worship.

The festivities for Heritage Community began weeks before the service. Parents of graduates were asked to send senior class photos, school information and future plans for their children to the church. The photos were shown on the big screen during the May 7 service, as well as on the video bulletin board outside the church.

Our graduates represent a host of area schools, said Heritage Community senior pastor Sidney Brock. This year we have graduates from The Villages High School, Leesburg High School, First Academy Leesburg, Tavares High School, Belleview High School, St. Johns Lutheran and Trinity Catholic High School. We also have home-schooled students.

Later in the day, the seniors of Villages High School put on their caps and robes to participate in the annual bachelor’s service at the New Covenant United Methodist Church in The Villages. A bachelor’s service varies depending on who hosts and leads the event, but is usually interfaith or ecumenical in nature.

We are grateful to Reverend Harold Hendren and the New Covenant UMC team for arranging the service, Brock said. Children and young people are essential cogs in the community, and it is always important for us to support them, and the schools they attend, and the teachers, administrators and coaches who educate them and keep them safe. .

God, we thank you for this moment of celebrating the end of one chapter and the beginning of the next, added Reverend Ellen Pollock, associate pastor of discipleship and care at New Covenant UMC.

The Class of 2023 heard from Colt McDowell, VHS Boys’ Head Basketball Coach and Assistant Athletic Director, who encouraged graduates to stay close to God.

God will never leave or forsake you, no matter how difficult things may get, he said. Life doesn’t get easier as you get older, so improve your handling of difficulties. Part of that includes grounding yourself with Jesus and God.

In addition to hosting the VHS Baccalaureate Service, New Covenant UMC honored the 10 senior graduates who are part of the Wildwood Middle High School church mentorship program. A special event was held in their honor on April 30, with a year-end party Tuesday at Wildwood Middle High.

The mentorship program pairs Wildwood Middle High students with church and community mentors, said Anne Foote Hill, mentorship program director at New Covenant UMC. Mentors visit their students weekly and provide ongoing support to students.

All 10 graduating seniors have been part of the mentorship program for the past four or five years. Students typically enter the program in eighth grade, with their mentors progressing with them through graduation. In addition, graduates of the program are eligible to apply for a scholarship funded by the New Covenant UMC Congregation.

We are proud of our upcoming graduates and their commitment to their education, Hill said.

Hope Lutheran Church awarded 15 area high school students Hope for the Future scholarships during the church’s annual scholarship ceremony on May 5 at its central campus in The Villages.

The goal for us is to share with the community our love, care and generosity, said Reverend Rani Abdulmasih, associate pastor at Hope Lutheran. We want to let young people and their families know that we want our graduates to make a difference.

Students also have the option of being matched with a mentor from the church community.

College life can be tough, but we want them to know that someone is praying for them and is just a phone call away, Abdulmasih said. We try to match students and mentors with their common career field when possible. We have a wonderful resource, The Villages community, who have been there, who have done it. They come from a wealth of experience.

Family Church Sumter plans to hold a graduation ceremony May 21 at its temporary home in Sumterville. A few Leesburg churches, including St. Paul Catholic and Church of the Lakes, will do the same on the day.

We invite all graduates to participate in high school, college, trade school and graduate school, said Pastor Mike Matheny of Church of the Lakes. We also encourage graduates to wear their caps and gowns if they can.

Oxford’s Assembly of God is holding its own graduation ceremony on the morning of May 21, but it will also be the site of a bachelor’s service honoring Wildwood Middle High School graduates at 6 p.m. that evening.

The baccalaureate is organized by the Sumter County Ministerial Association, said youth pastor Amanda Hahn of Oxford AOG. The First Baptist Church of Wildwoods Youth Worship Team will be leading the service this year, while I will be the guest speaker.

This year, the Oxford AOG credential recognition will feature approximately 10 graduates representing The Villages High School, Wildwood Middle High, Southeastern University and students receiving their GEDs. Hahn said the ceremony is always a highlight of the church calendar.

We ask for 12 to 15 photos of the families that represent the student from birth to graduation, which we use to compile a video of each, she said. We like to show where they graduated from and announce their future plans, whether academic, professional or military.

There will also be gift card boxes set up in the church foyer for graduates to hang out with after worship. Fellows are encouraged to deposit monetary gifts, gift cards and words of encouragement to graduates.

As Heritage Community Elders Sunday drew to a close, the church’s youth pastor, Michael Hux, stood alongside the graduating elders.

I like to say good voices lead to good choices, Hux said. I encourage you graduates to surround yourself with the right voices and make sure you let God be the loudest voice of all.

He then asked the family members of the graduates to come and lay hands on them.

Graduates, make your Heavenly Father proud as you enter your next chapter in life, Hux said. It will make your earthly parents proud.

