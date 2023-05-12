Bollywood actor Kartik Aryan spotted on his new Ducati India 1100 Scrambler superbike worth over Rs. 15,000,000 [Video]





Film actor Kartik Aryan is a motorcyclist and he owns several Royal Enfields. Like many other Bollywood celebrities, Kartik Aryan also got himself a Ducati Scrambler 1100. He was spotted outside his gym and caught by paparazzi. The video shows Kartik Aryan exiting the gymnasium and the photographers surrounding him. Kartik poses for the camera then when he approaches the bike he asks the triggers to stop the video. His Lamborghini Urus could be seen in the background. Also read: 10 DC Design cars and how they look in the REAL world: Maruti Swift to Mahindra XUV500 Kartik Aryan got a helmet from the Lamborghini Urus and sat on the motorcycle. He got a half-face helmet with Royal Enfield branding on it. This may be the same helmet he also wears on his Royal Enfield Hunter. Ducati Scrambler 1100 In 2018, Ducati launched the Scrambler 1100 in India with a price tag of Rs. 10.91 lakh (Old Showroom, Delhi). The Scrambler 1100 is available in three variants: the base version, the Scrambler 1100 Special and the Scrambler 1100 Sport. The bike gets an all-new chassis and new electronic riding aids. It also benefits from electric driving with three driving modes Active, Journey and City. The bike features a 1079cc liquid-cooled L-twin engine that develops a maximum power of 85hp at 7600rpm and 88Nm of peak torque at 4750rpm. Active and Journey versions produce a maximum of 85 hp; City mode produces a maximum of 75 hp. Throttle response also changes during the different modes and City mode has the smoothest power output. The bike gets a 6-speed drivetrain. The Scrambler 1100 gets a four-level traction control system, which can be adjusted for various situations. It also gets Bosch cornering ABS with large piston brake pads, adjustable clutch and brake levers. Levers can be tuned for stiffness and travel, providing the perfect fit for the rider. The Ducati Scrambler 1100 is extremely beautiful and has the iconic design. It looks like two exhausts under the seat with revised ergonomics. The bike features a new-age dash inspired by old bikes from the 1970s. The Scrambler 1100 steel trellis frame with a double-sided aluminum swingarm. The Ducati Scrambler 1100 takes on the Suzuki GSX-S1000. Owns two Royal Enfields Bollywood actor Kartik Aaryan is no stranger to Royal Enfield motorcycles. He had previously posted a photo on his social media accounts with his new generation Royal Enfield Classic 350 in Redditch Red color on the eve of Dussehra. Before that, he was seen driving a silver Royal Enfield Classic 350, registered in the name of a friend of his. He bought a Royal Enfield Hunter before the Ducati. As a popular Bollywood actor, Kartik Aaryan now has an impressive car collection. He started with a used BMW 5 Series, but after the success of his first blockbuster film, he bought a British Racing Green Mini Cooper S Cabriolet. The actor gave this car to his mother, stating that it was his mother’s favorite car. Also Read: Upcoming 2022 Maruti Suzuki Vitara Brezza Rendered

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.cartoq.com/bollywood-actor-kartik-aryan-spotted-on-his-new-ducati-1100-scrambler-superbike-video/ The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos