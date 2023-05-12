Actor Dolph Lundgren opens up after secret 8-year battle with cancer 104.5 WOKV





Actor Dolph Lundgren, who rose to fame in his unforgettable turn as Russian super boxer Ivan Drago in Rocky IV, revealed his silent eight-year battle with kidney cancer during an interview Wednesday on In Depth with Graham Bensinger, CNN reported. >> Read more trending news Doctors removed tumors from his kidney in 2015, he said. After tests every six months for five years, everything was OK. But in 2020 he had what he thought was severe acid reflux which turned out to be more tumors in the same area, CNN reported. You kind of look at your life and go, I’ve had a fucking good life, he said. I’ve already lived five lives in one with everything I’ve done. So it wasn’t like I was bitter about it. He had several tumors removed. In 2021 he was in London working on The Expendables and Aquaman: The Lost Kingdom when he went to see another doctor because he didn’t feel like eating and had pain in his hands and feet, reported the insider. He said they told him he should take a break and spend more time with his family and friends. He finally asked how long he had and they told him two or three years, according to insider. He said he went to see another doctor who said there were many options for treating cancer, the insider reported. Another oncologist discovered a mutation that made his condition treatable with medication. Tumors decreased by 90%, said Lundgren. Dr Alexandra Drakaki said the cancer was responding very well. There are lesions that you can no longer see. It’s above expectations, Drakaki said. Lundren got emotional talking about how he feels after everything he’s been through. You know, you appreciate life much more, he said. You enjoy every day. Latest entertainment and celebrity news: Cox Media Group 2023

