10 Bollywood Actresses Who Married Muslim Men





Interreligious marriages are considered taboo in our country. And it gets worse when one is Hindu and the other Muslim. A Hindu and Muslim marriage is not well accepted in our society. It is mainly referred to as love jihad. However, many Bollywood actresses have gone against this taboo belief and married the love of their life regardless of their religion. These interfaith couples also set an example that one can marry outside of religion and live in harmony respecting each other’s beliefs. 1. Saira Banu Saira Banu who was the most popular actress of the 1960s married Dilip Kumar aka Yusuf Khan. Not only that, the duo also had a big age gap. Saira was only 22 years old while Dilip Kumar was 44 when they got married. 2. Sharmila Tagore Popular actress Sharmila Tagore married former Indian cricket team captain and Nawab Mansoor Ali Khan Pataudi in 1968. However, Sharmila converted to Islam and changed her name to Begum Ayesha Sultana in order to to marry Mansoor. 3. Ratna Pathak Shah Ratna Pathak Shah is one of the most accomplished actresses who has proven her versatility in movies, TV, OTT and theater. She married actor Naseeruddin Shah in 1982. 4. Amrita Singh Actress Amrita Singh married Saif Ali Khan in 1991. Amrita is said to have also converted to Islam before marrying Saif. Saif Ali Khan is 12 years younger than Amrita. The duo divorced in 2004. They have two children together, Sara Ali Khan and Ibrahim Ali Khan. Check: 5 Bollywood actresses who had the most expensive marriages 5. Sangeeta Bijlani Former Miss India and actress Sangeeta Bijlani married cricketer Mohammed Azharuddin in 1996. Their marriage ended in 2010 after speculation that Azhar was having an extra-marital affair. 6. Reena Roy In 1972, Reena Roy made her film debut at the age of 15. In 1983, she decided to leave the film industry to marry Pakistani cricketer Mohsin Khan. They divorced in the 90s as she “struggled to adjust to Khan’s flamboyant lifestyle”. 7. Kareena Kapoor Kareena Kapoor is the second wife of actor Saif Ali Khan. The duo got married in 2012. However, Kareena did not convert to Islam like Saif’s first wife Amrita and mother Sharmila Tagore. Kareena and Saif have two sons together – Taimur Ali Khan and Ibrahim Ali Khan. 8. Ayesha Takia Ayesha Takia, known for movies like ‘Taarzan’ and ‘Wanted’ has disappeared from movies to focus on her family. She married her boyfriend Farhan Azmi when she was 23. She also converted to Islam. On social media, she declared her name as Ayesha Takia Azmi. 9. Urmila Matondkar Bollywood actress-turned-politician Urmila Matondkar married Kashmiri-based businessman and model Mohsin Akhtar Mir in 2016. 10. Richa Chadha Richa Chadha married her longtime boyfriend, actor Ali Fazal in 2022. To watch: I Wasn’t In Good Hero Books – Moushumi Chatterjee

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://lehren.com/entertainment/bollywood/10-bollywood-actresses-who-married-muslim-men/168560/ The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos