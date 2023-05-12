Why Stranger Things actor Eddie Munson isn’t eligible for an Emmy





Under new Emmy Awards rules, Netflix can only submit one stranger things actor to consider, which means fan favorite Eddie Munson (Joseph Quinn) is out of the running.

By Varietywhile stranger things Season 4 competed in the 2022 Emmy Awards with 13 nominations and five wins, the second half of the season premiered after the May 31 awards deadline. In previous years, season 4 vol. 2 would still be eligible despite being “suspended episodes” or episodes that aired after the deadline. However, the TV Academy which organizes the awards recently eliminated the “suspended episodes rule”, meaning Vol. 2 is now being pushed into the 2023 Emmy Awards with severe restrictions. Under the new rules, the only Season 4 cast member currently eligible is Dacre Montgomery for Guest Actor in a Drama Series. CBR VIDEO OF THE DAYSCROLL TO CONTINUE WITH CONTENT RELATED: Stranger Things Season 5 Delayed Due to WGA Strike The critically acclaimed season 4 stranger things was split into two parts, with Volume 1 being released in May 2022 while Volume 2 was released in July. The Emmys require a season to be at least six episodes long to compete in the drama series category, and Vol. 1 was seven episodes while Vol. 2 was just two extended episodes. It means Flight. 2 can compete for the 2023 awards, but not for categories that specify a drama series. In this case, only guest actor Montgomery, who returned as Max’s abusive brother Billy for a dream sequence in Vol. 2, can compete. The show’s lead or supporting cast are ineligible for this year’s Emmy Awards, which will release their official nominations in July.

Eddie is taking the Stranger Things fandom by storm While much of the main cast will be in contention once again when Season 5 finally releases, the news will disappoint fans of Eddie as the character only appeared for one season. Quinn’s breakout character was introduced in Season 4 as a metal-loving outcast who ran a Dungeons & Dragons group called the “Hellfire Club” for main characters Mike (Finn Wolfhard), Dustin (Gaten Matarazzo), and formerly Lucas (Caleb McLaughlin). Eddie is soon blamed for a murder caused by the supernatural Vecna ​​(Jamie Campbell Bower), and he sacrifices himself during the robbery. 2 to save the town of Hawkins, Indiana despite their distrust of him. RELATED: Stranger Things’ David Harbor Debunks His Own ‘Crazy’ Joyce/Hopper Theory THE stranger things the franchise is not completely over with Eddie Munson despite his death. A prequel novel titled Stranger Things: Flight of Icarus by Caitlin Schneiderhan is coming out in October 2023 from Penguin Random House and will follow the character’s troubled past before the start of Season 4. According to the official synopsis, Eddie meets a mysterious record producer named Paige who offers to help Eddie hit it big with his band Corroded Coffin, even if it will be very expensive. stranger things is currently available to stream on Netflix. Source: Variety

