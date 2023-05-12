Hollywood writers’ strike puts Tony Awards at risk





The Tony nominations have been announced. Voters are scrambling to see the shows they missed. And invitations are out for the usual series of galas, receptions, panels and parties where statuette-dreaming nominees can woo the industry. But increasingly, Broadway is being talked about less about who will win and more about whether there will be a Tony ceremony, given the Writers Guild of America strike. The strike by the union, which represents the screenwriters, has upended Tony’s schedule as The Tonys airs on CBS and airs on Paramount+ and the strikers are at odds with the broadcast and streaming channels. In normal years, guild members might write material for the awards show telecast. And members of the many other entertainment industry unions involved will want to show solidarity with the WGA. This year’s ceremony is due to take place on June 11, but the entertainment industry is preparing for an extended strike. For the moment, the two parties do not even speak.

For Hollywood, the Tony Awards are not a priority issue, it’s a niche ceremony watched last year by 3.9 million people, which is less than other award ceremonies like the Oscars ( 18.7 million) or the Grammys (12.5 million). But for Broadway, the stakes are enormous. The Tony Awards are the industry’s biggest marketing moment, a chance to introduce viewers to shows they haven’t heard of and remind them of the joys of musical theater and that kind of reach is especially important now, the Broadway attendance not yet at pre-pandemic levels. Four of the five nominees for Best New Musical don’t sell enough tickets to cover their running costs for several weeks, and all could use the box office boost that a win, or even a well-performed number during of the award ceremony, often provides.

The Tony Awards are the biggest advertisement in the industry as a whole, and for a show like mine, which has no branding and just at the stage where we’re finally starting to see some sap, it would be devastating not to not be able to be part of this, said Mike Bosner, the lead producer of Shucked, one of five shows up for the coveted Best New Music award. The whole time we opened the show was based on being part of the rise of awards season, when there’s a lot of eyeballs on the show and there’s national exposure, a he declared.

We don’t know what will happen next. The best-case scenario, at least from the standpoint of Broadway boosters, is that the WGA will take pity on the theater industry, which has been hit hard by the coronavirus pandemic, and allow the Tony Awards to go ahead as planned. Broadway officials, according to several producers, have already asked the guild to issue some kind of waiver that would allow the show to continue, arguing that the theater industry provides jobs for many unionized workers and is not party to a dispute between writers and streaming services. (Playwrights and librettists are represented by the Dramatists Guild, but many also work in television and film and are members of the WGA)

But there are other possible scenarios. Organizers could scrap the broadcast ceremony and announce the winners via press release or at a non-televised event, which would significantly reduce the marketing value of the prizes. They might choose to pre-record numbers or musical segments without a live audience. Or the Tonys could postpone their ceremony, although no one knows how long the strike will last, and some money-losing Broadway shows would likely close rather than hang on in hopes of a possible awards boost. I guess there won’t be a broadcast, said Robert Greenblatt, one of the producers of Some Like It Hot, which is also nominated for Best New Musical. Greenblatt knows all sides of the issue, he’s not only a frequent Broadway producer, but also a former chairman of NBC Entertainment and WarnerMedia. If the Tonys are delayed or derailed, it will damage many shows. Especially this season, while we are still recovering from the Covid shutdown, it would be particularly devastating not to have this opportunity of not being able to show how many great and diverse plays and musicals are on Broadway right now, said Eva Price, a lead producer on & Juliet, another Best New Musical contender.

The Tony Awards management committee, which oversees the broadcast, called an emergency meeting Monday morning to discuss next steps. Everyone is trying to figure it out because it’s very tricky, said Theodore S. Chapin, member of the management committee and former head of the Rodgers & Hammerstein organization. It’s going to be a busy weekend of phone calls because it was a season that had a lot of life, but business is a bit jittery and a big Broadway celebration is needed. Already, the WGA strike has affected an awards show last weekend’s MTV Movie & TV Awards. Host Drew Barrymore dropped out in solidarity with the union and the ceremony turned into a pre-taped affair after the WGA announced it would be picketing. On Wednesday, with the prospect of hundreds of protesters marching picket lines, Netflix abruptly announced it was canceling a major in-person showcase in Manhattan it was hosting for advertisers next week, and turning it into a virtual event at the place. Ted Sarandos, the co-chief executive of Netflix, also said he would not be attending the upcoming PEN America Literary Gala at the American Museum of Natural History, a landmark event for the literary world which was to pay homage to him. In a statement, Mr Sarandos said it was best he step down given the threat of disrupting this wonderful evening.

In 2008, the last time writers were on strike, Golden Globes organizers were forced to cancel the awards ceremony after the WGA actively staged protests and actors said they would not cross any picket line. The winners were revealed at a press conference instead. But during this strike, the WGA made grant exemptions at certain televised ceremonies, including the Screen Actors Guild Awards. The organizations that present the Tony Awards, the Broadway League and the American Theater Wing, declined to comment; they are said to be monitoring the situation closely but not sure how to proceed. Representatives for the WGA and CBS, the Tonys’ longtime broadcaster, also declined to comment. Kate Shindle, the president of Actors Equity, said it was too early to know what would happen. The Tonys are so important to our industry, especially when they were still recovering, but at the same time, it seems a little early to make any predictions, she said. And our priority is always to support workers. Shindle said Equity officials are in communication with the WGA and SAG-AFTRA, which represent film, television and radio performers, about what happens next. I feel like in the last two days everyone started talking about the Tony Awards, she said. The conversation begins to escalate.

