Eurovision: why some countries vote for each other





Since 1956, the Eurovision Song Contest has been an international arbiter of musical talent casting stars from Celine Dion (1988, Switzerland) to Abba (1974, Sweden), Netta (2018, Israel) to Maneskin (2021, Italy). Despite the obvious skills of the winners, however, the contest process, in which each participating nation submits a song and votes for the others, made the contest vulnerable to criticism of bias. Countries cannot vote for themselves. But they can vote for songs submitted by nations they consider “friendly”, whether because of their geographical proximity or their cultural, political or historical similarities. Eurovision organizers have always maintained that the competition is apolitical. And they have taken steps to try to minimize perceived biases in the past by structuring the contest so that only a certain number of neighboring countries can participate in the same semi-final, and therefore have a vote on the same evening, for example. But how successful was it? What role has bias played in past voting decisions? Will the recent rule change to have the public, rather than the judges, vote in the semi-finals make it better or worse? And, above all, is it really possible to say that Eurovision is, or ever was, really apart from politics? You might also like: “Music speaks across borders and languages, so it’s inherently political,” says Helen Julia Minors, head of the School of Arts at York St John’s University, UK, and author of a recent article on Eurovision voting changes. She points out that the original mission of Eurovision, which is to bring European countries together after being torn apart by war, is also political. “For a competition to be set up to bring countries and people together to share culture and celebrate culture, the political content will always be there,” she said. “Although the acts cannot be political, in terms of addressing a specific political opinion or party, the songs can be representative of current political and cultural issues.”

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.bbc.com/future/article/20230512-eurovision-why-some-countries-vote-for-each-other The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos