All the ongoing lawsuits against Prince Harry’s tabloids

The publisher of the British newspaper Daily Mirror has apologized to Prince Harry for the illegal collection of information about his private life.

In court documents presented during the first day of the phone hacking trial, Mirror Group Newspapers admitted to a case of illegal evidence-gathering that occurred 20 years ago while Prince Harry was at a nightclub, reports Reuters.

Mirror Group Newspapers, which is owned by Reach, said it unreservedly apologizes and accepts that (Harry) is entitled to appropriate compensation, per CNN.

(Mirror Group Newspapers) does not know what information this relates to, although it clearly relates to his conduct at the nightclub, the editor added, admitting that the payment represented an instruction to engage in ( collection of illegal information).

The incident was initiated by a Mirror Group Newspapers reporter who hired a private detective to illegally gather information about Prince Harry while he was at a London nightclub in 2004, according to People.

(Mirror Group Newspapers) unreservedly apologizes for all such instances of (unlawful information gathering) and assures requesters that such behavior will never happen again, the apology continuing, per People.

The publisher denies the majority of the allegations, arguing that some of the allegations were made too late and that there is insufficient evidence of phone hacking.

Why is Prince Harry suing Mirror Group Newspapers?

Prince Harry and several other public figures allege Mirror Group Newspapers reporters illegally gathered private information about them through phone hacking, reports the BBC.

Harry and the other plaintiffs allege that journalists from the Daily Mirror, Sunday Mirror and The People newspapers obtained undisclosed information about them through a host of illegal methods.

The plaintiffs believe the reporters accessed their targets’ voicemail by exploiting a loophole in phone security. Listening to messages from friends and relatives provided journalists with confidential information.

Journalists allegedly hired private detectives to trick people into giving them confidential information, such as financial statements and medical records, reports the BBC.

The plaintiffs called the journalists’ alleged news-gathering methods wrongful acts for cynical business reasons, according to the BBC.

According to Harry’s solicitor, David Sherborne, the claims against Mirror Group Newspapers which span from 1995 to 2011 are significant not only in terms of duration but also in the range of activities they cover, for CNN.

Harry has been the victim of intrusive methods of obtaining personal information, Sherborne added, arguing that no one should be subjected to this, for CNN. Illegal methods were common and widespread among journalists and editors, Sherborne said.

It was a flood of illegalities, Sherborne said, according to The Associated press. But worse, this flood was endorsed by senior executives, editors and board members.

Harry blames the Mirror for his split with Chelsy Davy

Prince Harry believes his on-and-off five-year relationship with Chelsy Davy came to an end as a result of the Mirror’s behavior.

Davy ended his relationship with Harry in 2009 after deciding a royal life was not for her due to alleged harassment from the newspaper, reports the Independent.

Sherborne claimed that Harry immediately became suspicious of anyone named in stories about him and felt he could not trust anyone.

It also caused great challenges in his relationship with his ex-girlfriend Chelsy Davy and made him fear for her safety and security, Sherborne continued, according to the Independent.

They were never alone, which put an enormous amount of unnecessary stress and strain on their relationship, Sherborne said. Ultimately, the activities of (Mirror Group Newspapers) led Ms Davy to make the decision that a royal life was not for her, which was incredibly upsetting for Harry at the time.

Harry is involved in several lawsuits against the tabloids

Harry is also suing the Daily Mail publisher Associated Newspapers.

Last year, Harry joined a group of several high-profile figures, including Elton John, in taking legal action against the Associated Newspapers. The lawsuit alleges that Associated Newspapers acquired information about high-profile figures through unlawful means, according to CNN Business.

Some of the illegal activities listed in the allegations include: tapping into phone calls, paying corrupt police officers to provide information, placing listening devices in victims’ homes and cars, using deception to obtain medical records, and hacking into bank accounts by illicit means and manipulation, by CNN.

Harry is also involved in a lawsuit against publisher Sun News Group Newspapers over allegations of illegal news gathering methods.

He claims that since he was a teenager, private investigators and reporters from The Sun have interfered in his personal life through illegal means, according to the BBC.

News Group Newspapers denies all the allegations.