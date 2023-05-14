North Bay News, actor, Gerry Mendicino, My Big Fat Greek Wedding,





Canadian actor Gerry Mendicino, whose roots are planted in North Bay, practices his “Opa!” as he prepares to return to the “My Big Fat Greek Wedding” franchise later this year. Mendicino, who often returns to the city for tours and productions, says he’s excited to play Uncle Taki again, this time in the third film. He also played the same role in the first two films. “We just got back into the routine,” he laughed. Production on “My Big Fat Greek Wedding 3” began in June 2022 and wrapped in mid-August last year. In the trailer unveiled on Thursday, Tula Portokalos (played by Canadian actress Nia Vardalos) intends to honor her father’s last wish: for the whole Portokalos family to visit the Greek village of their childhood and reconnect with their roots. The movie ffollows the wacky, loud and loving family as they fly to Greece for a family reunion. As part of the casting, Mendicino had the opportunity to travel around the country for the production. “We all greeted each other in Athens with big hugs and we’re all back to where we were in 2016,” he explained. We had a wonderful stay. We were at the airport and all the mobile homes were there and we were all settled and I look around and I couldn’t think of anywhere else I’d rather be.” GerryMendicino.com The first film in the franchise debuted in 2002 to smash success, grossing nearly $387 million at the box office. 14 years later, a sequel was made in 2016. While Mendicino acknowledged that his role in the third film was a bit smaller than the first two films, he explained that he paid homage to several characters, including that of Kostas “Gus” Portokalos, played by the late Michael Constantine, died in 2021. . Mendicino, who shot several scenes with Constantine in the first two films, took the time to pay tribute to the former actor. “I really enjoyed working with Michael, he explained. We were best friends and our characters were best friends. So we did a lot of scenes together. We had a wonderful time together. I miss him .” While reflecting on his time on set, Mendicino recalled a scene shot at Athens International Airport with the entire cast. They all wanted to bring us together one last time, he chuckled. Mendicino began his career on the children’s show Polka Dot Door and the popular television series King of Kensington. But he adds that My Big Fat Greek Wedding is by far the greatest thing that has happened to him. I’m very excited to see the next one myself, he said. The trailer for the film is visible here. My Fat Greek Wedding 3 hits theaters September 8.

