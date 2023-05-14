Best On-Screen Mothers Played By Bollywood Actresses





The mother character has always been celebrated in many Bollywood films. There have been films in which the mother has been the central character in the film and there have been songs dedicated to the greatness and motherhood of the mother. Today on Mother’s Day, let’s review some of the most iconic motherhood characters played by Bollywood actresses. Reema Lagoo This Marathi actress was one of Bollywood’s most beloved on-screen mothers of the 90s. From Aashiqui, Maine Pyar Kiya to Kuch Kuch Hota Hai, Reemaji simply rocked as a calm, soothing yet determined mother. However, her performance intensified in Rajshri films like Hum Aapke Hai Kaun and Hum Saath Saath Hain. rakhi One of the most famous superstars of the 70s and 80s, Rakhee then started acting as a mother. And his second run in this character was also just as successful. Incidentally, Rakhee has always played a very strong mother in most of her movies and had a central, well-defined role that paralleled the leading ladies and heroes. From Ram Lakhan, Baazigar to Border and Khalnayak, she was noticed and appreciated and brought dignity to on-screen mothers. Her best-known mother character is Karan Arjun and her dialogue, “Mere Karan Arjun aayenge” is an all-time hit. She even played 40-year-old Amitabh Bachchan’s mother in Shakti when she was just 35. Nargis Mother India was the first Indian film to reach the Oscars. Nargis played the role of a village mother who raised her children after her husband left her. Fighting all obstacles, from drought to financial crisis to rape attempts, she raises her children alone. Nargis was simply exceptional as Mother India and to this day is considered one of the best roles ever played by an actress on celluloid. Jaya Bachchan Jaya Bachchan returned to the big screen after a long gap with Kabhi Khushi Kabhie Gham, helming Karan Johar, and gave a stunning performance. Her chemistry with her on-screen son Shah Rukh Khan still sets a lot of hearts soft. She also played Mom to Preity Zinta in Kal Ho Naa Ho and gave a dynamite performance. Kirron Kher Known for playing all types of roles, however, Kirron Kher was most beloved as a mother in movies like Rang De Basanti, Dostana, Veer Zaara, Fanaa, and Devdas. From portraying a serious and determined mother in Devdas to delivering hilarious dialogue with perfect comic timing in Dostana, Kirron Kher has an impressive catalog of motherly characters in her kitty.



