Why the Historic Hollywood Strike Matters in India | English Film News







So, is a culture of collective bargaining that has been a historic hurray for union power in the American film and television industry since the 1930s finally taking root in India’s screenwriting industry? The writers try to stay optimistic. Over the next few weeks, the SWA intends to invite studios and independent producers to the negotiating table to discuss a minimum base contract, a set of basic principles upon which a standard writer-producer agreement should be based that could tip the scales of an unbalanced industry. , where screenwriters’ contracts aren’t so much negotiated as dictated by production houses.

Veteran screenwriter and SWA executive committee member Anjum Rajabali says the WGA strike came as a stark reminder of the new and long-standing challenges facing screenwriters in India. The WGA contract has to be renegotiated every three years, but we haven’t even reached the stage where the union can negotiate a standard contract for its members. Here, each writer has to deal with producers independently and the bargaining power is excessive, Rajabali laments.

The reason Hollywood’s pendown has created ripples here is because the companies the WGA is raging against are the same ones Indian screenwriters work for, like Amazon, Hotstar and Netflix. If the outcome of the strike is favourable, its implications could enable our writers to defend their rights, says Rajabali. But shouldn’t the rise of OTT platforms and the demand for more content tip the balance in favor of writers? The frustration is palpable as Rajabali says: Not only did it not happen, but it only got worse with increasingly tough contracts. The first budget cut is always writers’ fees.

It’s a fight for money, of course, given the outrageously low fees, especially for new writers, but also for the fair treatment of one-sided contracts, the lack of credit guarantees, arbitrary termination clauses and difficult compensation claims.

Saiwyn Quadras, a screenwriter with a slew of hit movies like Mary Kom and Neerja, talked about her brush with whimsical endings. In one instance, Quadras spent a year rewriting three drafts of a film, going back and forth with the producer, only to be told that none of those would even be considered the first draft. The contract further prevented him from approaching the SWA for trouble. He said I could only go to court, which is a daunting prospect. Not all writers have the money and resources to pursue a legal fight, which makes SWA’s Legal Cell a crucial resource as they help us decode legalese and help lawyers or finance . Even how fees are paid is a problem. The writers’ fees are split into so many installments based on casting for release that we could wait two years and run our houses with 30-35% of the total compensation owed to us, exclaims Quadras. This is my state after delivering three hits. I wonder what’s going on with the newbies.

Rajabali says one of the issues is that writers are forced to sign a release form, a legal agreement that releases production houses and studios from any legal obligations and leaves writers without any recourse if their work is plagiarized. Another major hurdle is credit. The question of credits is not a question of vanity or ego, but crucial for the future career of a writer, underlines Rajabali, known to have written films like Ghulam and Raajneeti and defended the rights of Indian screenwriters since he co-founded the Progressive Writers Group in 2008. However, a clause in screenwriters’ contracts gives the producer or platform discretion to determine the final credits of a film or series and there are dozens of case where a junior screenwriter may have done 80% of the script, but a senior screenwriter hired for the rewrite. the script receives top billing and exclusive credit. Sometimes the junior writer is credited as a researcher or additional screenwriter and may even sometimes have their name struck off, which not only undermines their creative merit but also the compensation they are entitled to, he says, adding that often directors and producers demand excessive writing. credit even if they only gave comments.

