Being bullied like an overweight kid still haunts Aryan Arora
Actor Aryan Arora, who has come a long way in his television career, was once a self-aware introvert who would struggle to even talk to people, let alone face the camera. Chashni actor recalls being bullied and teased as a child for being overweight, and never even dreaming of becoming an actor in his wildest dreams .
He shares, I weighed almost 98 kg at the age of 15, and no one in my family really paid attention to it, I don’t know why. It was the worst phase of my life because of the daily trolling I had to go through. I was bullied at school and called names like motu, haathi and so on. The harassment got to the point that the school kids were getting physical teasing me for having man boobs. It really disturbed me.
But during his summer vacation in Class 10, he decided to start working on himself by being more active and managing his diet. It was during my summer vacation after class 10 exams that this trolling got me so fired up that I decided to work religiously hard on myself. I used to train for hours and play badminton at the same time. I watched my diet and switched to healthy eating. I didn’t meet anyone at that time. And when I went back to school, everyone was shocked to see my transformation because I had lost 15 kg during that time, he shares.
Fitness has made him more confident, but memories of being bullied as a child still haunt the 24-year-old.
If there’s a naked body shot, I become conscious. I have to be informed well in advance so that I can work on my body and prepare for it. Woh dusron ke liye hassi mazaak mein kahi hui baatein ho sakti hain, by mere liye woh sab mazaak nahi tha. It affected me and I suffered from it, says the actor, who admits that facing refusals during auditions triggered fears in him.
It would create doubts about myself. I’d start to wonder if I’m good looking enough to be an actor? Am I talented enough? All those thoughts would come back. Even today there are times when I struggle with these thoughts and that is why I am very conscious of my physical form. If I cross the bar that I set for myself (in terms of weight), I freak out and start working more on myself to get back in shape, he concludes.
